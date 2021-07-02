Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2028

The global bone and joint health ingredients market is expected to reach a considerably large market size in 2028 and register a high CAGR over the forecast period. Industry analysis indicates that the rising demand for bone and joint health ingredients in various applications is driven by changing market trends, which are expected to support industry growth as well as market growth over the forecast period.

Hectic lifestyles are leading to significant rise in prevalence of chronic health conditions. Arthritis, osteoarthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis are the most common chronic health conditions, especially among elderly individuals. The most prevalent form of arthritis is degenerative joint disease. Bone and joint health supplements/ingredients can be used to prevent as well as alleviate symptoms of this disease. These ingredients include amino acids and vitamins, which regulate cholesterol levels. Producers are manufacturing new bone and joint health supplements in the form of powders and fluids on a large scale.

Competitive Landscape:

The North America market is expected to account for the largest share in the global bone and joint health ingredients market over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for dietary supplements among middle-aged and elderly individuals in the region. Consumers in countries in the region are more focused on preventive measures rather than treatment. This boosts demand for bone and joint health ingredients in the region. Also, growing geriatric population and increased consumer awareness are fueling growth of the bone and joint health ingredients market in North America.

The report provides a detailed overview of the top companies, as well as their product range, production and manufacturing capabilities, sales figures, revenue contribution, and other information to give readers a competitive advantage.

Market Segmentation:

The report consists of forecasts for the bone and joint health ingredients market at the global, regional, and country levels. The report contains analysis of trends in each segment of the market for the period from 2018 to 2028. For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global bone and joint health ingredients market based on product type and form as follows.

Bone and joint health ingredients Market Segmentation based on Product Types:

Vitamins & Minerals

Amino Acids

Botanical Supplements

Others

Bone and joint health ingredients Market Segmentation based on Form :

Soft Gels/Pills

Powder

Liquid

Key Players Operating in Global Bone and Joint Health Ingredients Market:

Bayer AG

Kerry Group PLC

BASF SE

Alticor Inc.

NOW Health Group, Inc.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Herbalife International

Nature\’s Bounty Co.

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Tech Pharmacal Inc.

Seroyal International Inc.

NutriGold Inc.

Glanbia PLC

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

The global Bone and joint health ingredients market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Dynamics:

Growing health consciousness among consumers has encouraged them to follow healthier lifestyles, supported by the use of nutritional supplements, including bone and joint health ingredients. This factor along with growing prevalence of chronic health conditions, especially among elderly individuals, is boosting growth of the global bone and joint health ingredients market. Market players are planning to introduce new dietary supplements for bone and joint disorders and to increase the overall well-being of consumers. This is a key trend in the market. In addition, with rising disposable income and growing awareness about fitness, consumers are willing to spend more on bone and joint health ingredients.

