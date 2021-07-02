Global Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.5% – Early Diagnosis the Key to Effective Treatment

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2019 – 2029” The actinic keratosis treatment market is anticipated to grow about 4.5% during the forecast period 2019-2029.

Actinic keratosis (AK) is characterized by skin papules, macules or plaques resulting from prolonged exposure to harmful UV exposure and can result in squamous cell carcinoma. Risk of developing actinic keratosis increases with advancing age and is particularly higher in men as against women. About 5-20% of patients with actinic keratosis lesions develop malignant and potentially fatal squamous cell carcinomas. As per certain studies the prevalence rate of AK was about 1.95 per 10,000 people whose average was in 40s. However, this rate was about 31.81 for people with average of 80 and above.

For Detailed Research Report: https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/actinic-keratosis-market

People who are exposed to more level of sunlight, and people with fair skin have higher probability of acquiring actinic keratosis. The prevalence is higher in western countries than the Asian countries. Generally, next phase of actinic keratosis treatment leads to squamous cell carcinoma. Squamous cell carcinoma is a kind of cancer and early treatment reduces the risk to life. Threat related with untreated actinic keratosis is 20% higher than treated actinic keratosis. Hence, it is advisable to treat early to avoid progression of actinic keratosis and eventually squamous carcinoma.

North America is the largest market for actinic keratosis treatment due to growing prevalence of AK, better public awareness about occurrence of AK and associated risk of squamous cell carcinoma. According to American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), approximately 60% of the Americans aged 40 year or above, Actinic Keratosis is predisposed to develop having at least 1 AK lesion. Actinic keratosis is precursors of squamous cell cancer. U.S. held the largest share in the actinic keratosis treatment market in 2020 owing to current prevalence of actinic keratosis in the region. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for AK treatments. Australia has the highest prevalence of actinic keratosis ranging between 40% to 60% in adult population. Growing awareness in the region and rapid development in healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure are the key growth factors in Asia Pacific actinic keratosis treatment market.

This market is majorly driven by wide presence of generic drugs and is moderately competitive. Photodynamic therapy market has developed a niche with methyl aminolevulinate and aminolevulinic acid drugs. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. And Nestle Skin Health Company are the chief players in this space. Some of the major players in the global actinic keratosis treatment market are Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Nestle Skin Health Company, Biofrontera AG, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Leo Pharma A/S, Almirall LLC and Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

Advances in treatment options for AK are the key growth factor.

Emerging technological advancement and awareness with respect to AK is expanding the demand across the globe.

North America is leading the market; however, the growth rate of Europe is significant.

The impact of Covid-19 impacted the market and lowered the growth rate.

The key players include Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Nestle Skin Health Company, Biofrontera AG, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Leo Pharma A/S, Almirall LLC and Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The key strategy of these companies includes research & development, increasing treatment options under clinical trials, increasing awareness among the patient etc.

Global Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Segmentation:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2019-2029 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2029 Historical Year 2019 Unit US$ Million Segmentation Type of Therapy (2019-2029; US$ Mn) By Drug Class (2019-2029; US$ Mn) By End Use (2019-2029; US$ Mn) By Medication (2019-2029; US$ Mn) Region type Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn) Global Impact of Covid-19 Segment (2020-2021; US$ Mn)

*Detailed Segmentation is available on the report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the actinic keratosis market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for actinic keratosis?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the actinic keratosis market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global actinic keratosis market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the actinic keratosis market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com