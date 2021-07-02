Cystoscope Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019-2029

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Cystoscope Market” – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019-2029,” the global cystoscopes market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1 % from 2021 to 2029. The market is dominated by single use cystoscope to avoid infections, which is flexible & easy to use. Local anaesthesia has further made the process significantly easy which allows the patients to carry out his routine the same day of the diagnosis.

Minimal invasion technique, growing research activities in enhancing cystoscope technology, reduced procedural time, and growing healthcare infrastructure primarily catalyze the overall cystoscopes market growth. According to a research study by Justin B. Ziemba and Brain R. Matlaga published in 2017 showed prevalence of 10.6% in men and 7.1% in women in the U.S. Blue Light Cystoscopy (BLC) with Cysview.

During the pandemic there has been overwhelming burden on health care infrastructure and medical staff as a cause of rapid growth in covid-19 cases. With the massive impact on health care systems there is need of a proper plan to face the anticipated rise in demand from health care and also there is a need to reduce the level of activity in all surgical specialties including urology.

The cystoscopes market has gained extensive market attraction across the globe owing to its enhanced diagnostic properties along with growing prevalence of bladder cancer that increases the demand for the same. The North America is expected to hold major share in Cystoscope market as a cause of expansion in health care technology & its implementation on various urinary disease. The Asia is expected to hold second largest share as an account of huge patient base & emerging technological advancement. Key market players include Key players include Boston Scientific Corporation, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Hoya Corporation, SchollyFiberoptic GMBH, Stryker, Pentax Medical, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Karl Storz, NeoScope, Coloplast Group, Cogentix Medical NeoScope Inc, UroViu Corporation. The key strategy of these companies includes producing the best quality of devices by reducing errors & making a cost efficient model, reinvesting profits into research & development and into improvements in processes, practices.

The Global Cystoscope Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2019-2029 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2029 Historical Year 2019 Unit US$ Million Segmentation By Type (2019-2029; US$ Mn) By Application Area ( 2019-2029; US$ Mn) By Region (2019-2029; US$ Mn) Global Impact of Covid-19 Segment (2020-2021; US$ Mn )

