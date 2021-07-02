Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2019-2029

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs Market” – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019-2029,” the global Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7 % from 2021 to 2029

Painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy occurs in approximately 30% of patients with diabetes mellitus who are hospitalized & in 25% of patients with diabetes who are treated in the office setting. It develops as a late manifestation of uncontrolled diabetes. The 12% of patients with painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy do not report symptoms, and 39% of patients with the disorder do not receive any treatment. This disease is associated with substantial morbidity including pain, foot ulcers& lower limb amputation.

There are two types of Painful Diabetic Neuropathy in adults, one which occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin or second which does not make enough insulin. In the past three decades the second type of diabetes has increased dramatically in countries for the people with all income levels. Type one of the diabetes, once known as juvenile diabetes or insulin-dependent diabetes, is a chronic condition in which the pancreas produces little or no insulin.

About 422 million people in world have the disease of diabetes, the majority of people are living in low & middle income countries.1.6 million deaths occur due to diabetes each year. Both the number of cases and the prevalence of diabetes have been steadily increasing over the past few decades. In 2019, an estimated 1.5 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes& 2.2 million deaths were attributable to high blood glucose in 2012.

Evidence relating to the impact of COVID-19 in people with diabetes is limited but has continued to emerge. Painful Diabetic Neuropathy appears to be at increased risk of more severe COVID-19 infection, though the evidence of quantifying the risk is highly uncertain. Countries have used various strategies to support Painful Diabetic Neuropathy during this pandemic. There is a high potential for COVID-19 to exacerbate existing health disparities, research& practice guidelines need to take this into account. Evidence on the management of long-term conditions during national emergencies suggests various ways to mitigate the risks presented by these events.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Novartis AG, Pfizer are the top five key players in Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs Market.

A series of cost-effective interventions can improve patient outcomes, regardless of what type of diabetes they may have. These interventions include blood glucose control, through a combination of diet, physical activity & if necessary a medication, control of blood pressure & lipids to reduce cardiovascular risk, other complications. Regular screening to check damage to the eyes, kidneys and feet should be facilitated for early treatment.

Key Market Movements:

Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs market is developing significantly with an expected CAGR of 7 % from 2019 – 2029.

Advances in technological & Neuropathy treating processes are the key growth factor.

Emerging technological advancement with respect to research has expanded the demand across the globe.

The key applications are Healthcare industry dominating the market.

It has been observed that peripheral has a trend in the market.

The impact of Covid-19 impacted the market.

North America gained the largest share, followed by Europe & Asia Pacific in the market.

The key players include Daiichi Sankyo Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Grunenthal GmbH, ViroMed Co, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Acorda Therapeutics, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Mallinckrodt, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Lupin Pharmaceuticals.

The Global Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2019-2029 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2029 Historical Year 2019 Unit US$ Million Segmentation Drug Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn) Disease Segment ( 2019-2029; US$ Mn) Application area Segment ( 2019-2029; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn) Impact of Covid-19 Segment (2020-2021; US$ Mn)

• Pre Covid-19 situation

• Post Covid-19 situation

