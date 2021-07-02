Quantum Dots Display (QD Display) Market To Reach US$ 3.82 Bn By 2022

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc., “Quantum Dots Display Market (North America (U.S., and Canada), Europe (EU7, CIS, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, Indian Subcontinent, Rest of Asia Pacific), and Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022”, the quantum dots display (QD Display) market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 53.1% during the forecast period 2015 to 2022.

Market Insights

The quantum dots technology has made significant inroads in large format display solutions like televisions. This can be majorly attributed to their superior characteristics including color purity, energy efficiency, and color performance. Although few quantum dots based televisions have been introduced in the recent years, the market is still in infancy and would need another two to three years to realize full potential. Although, the technology is yet to attain commercial acceptance in small display formats including smartphones and laptops, it holds attractive future prospect. The use of quantum dots technology in display units is likely to eliminate the need for the backlight source and primary substrate. With proven superiority over competing display technology in terms of energy efficiency and color purity, quantum dots are likely to be the next generation electronic display technology. The quantum dots display (QD Display) market is still in the nascent stage and is poised to offer immense growth potential during the forecast period 2015 – 2022.

Competitive Insights:

The global quantum dots display (QD display) market is fragmented and in the nascent stage of development. As such, the leading top 4 players in the global quantum dots display market account for less than 45 percent of the global market revenue. Some of the leading manufacturers identified in the global quantum dots display (QD display) market include QD Vision, Inc. (the U.S.), Nanosys, Inc. (the U.S.), Nanoco Technologies Ltd (the U.K.), QD laser, Inc. (the U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), LG Display Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Quantum Materials Corporation (the U.S.), and Ocean NanoTech LLC (the U.S.) among others. Furthermore, the quantum dots display market includes large number of niche players, accounting for trivial market share individually. The quantum dots display market is driven by technology innovation and thus the competitive rivalry among current market players is comparatively high.

Key Trends:

Introduction of Cadmium free quantum dots

Perpetually increasing demand from the consumer segment

Growth opportunity in the healthcare application domain

Superior optical properties as compared to competing display technologies

Government initiatives to promote energy efficient solutions are having positive impact on the market growth.

Key questions answered in this report

