Demand of Technical textile In Healthcare Revives the Market CAGR to 8% From 2019-2029

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Technical Textile Market” – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019-2029,” the Technical textile market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8 % from 2021 to 2029

The global fashion industry worths $ 440 billion & is expected to grow in the future. The demand for textile is increasing as per the needs & its application. Consumers are expecting better quality of textiles along with their sustainable property. Regular fibers like natural fibers and synthetic fibers (polyester, viscose, nylon& polypropylene) account for 70% of the total fiber used in technical textiles, specialty fibers constitute the remaining 30%. Their characteristics such as lightweight, durability, and thermal stability have led to an increase in the overall demand for such composite materials. The Global Specialty Fibers market is expected to grow from $ 14.19 Billion in 2017 to reach $ 46.9 Billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 14.2%. The industry tends to grow as technology & innovation is held along with eco-friendly aspects, natural fiber is least used to ensure existence.

Currently, technical textile materials are most widely used in filters, clothing, furniture, hygiene, medical and construction products. The industry grows significantly as there is wide range of application in the industry. Technology & innovations leads the technical textile in wide range of application in constructions, medical, sports, industries, agriculture, mobile, automobile & apparel industries. The technology has made the technical material durable & sustainable. Major brands in textile industry have emerged cause of technical textile & have gained growth in revenue over time. Technical textiles are used for many industrial applications. The prime use of technical textiles is for protective fabrics that are improving people’s safety in their workplaces. Protective technical fabrics provide protection from high temperatures, burns, electric arc flash discharge, molten metal impacts, metal sparks, and acidic environments such as petrochemical, gas plant and refineries. In future, technical textiles will dominate the safety sphere by providing protective garments for various hazards.

The synthetic polymer is accounted for 60% of the market and will grow significantly in future. Synthetic fiber followed by natural fiber, regenerated fiber& other fibers are used in various regions across globe. Knitting, Weaving, Braiding, Nonwoven & Tufting are the techniques used in production of technical textile. Other than these, Thermo-forming, 3D (Three Dimensional) Weaving, 3D Knitting, Fabrics Produced Using Nanotechnology, Heat-set Synthetics, Finishing Treatments (Coating and lamination), Handmade elements such as Stitch/Appliqué are some of the process used in wide range of application in the industry.

Key players in the market include Asahi Kasei, Kimberly Clarke, Berry Global Group, DuPont, Mitsui Chemicals, Freudenberg & Co, Low & Bonar, Huntsman, Toyobo Co, Milliken & Company, SRF Limited, Koninklijke Ten Cate, International Textile Group, Baltex, GSE Environmental, Kama holdings limited. The key focus areas of these companies include reduction of carbon footprint, reduction in water usage, recycling products & innovation.

Key Market Movements:

