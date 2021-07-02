Addictive Applications Driving the Facial Motion Capture market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.5%

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Facial Motion Capture Market” – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019-2029,” the facial motion capture market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2029

In 1988, an early form of motion capture was used to animate the 2D main character of the Martech video game Vixen, which was performed by model Corinne Russell. Motion capture was later notably used to animate the 3D character models in the Sega Model 2 arcade game Virtua Fighter 2 in 1994. A facial motion capture database describes the coordinates or relative positions of reference points on the actor’s face.3D motion system used in gaming & films ignited the market drastically to next level of virtual world. The interest among the consumers across the world drives the market growth. Initially this technology was considered as an entertainment however, until recently this technology emerged as standalone industry that is delivering exceptional revenues and promising significant opportunities ahead.

The industry is facing challenges as the technology is far more expensive, complicated & time-consuming to use. The application areas of the technology such as gaming tend to be addictive for consumers; this causes the demand for the devices. There has been a trend in consumers to buy play station, VR technology & so on. The major revenue generation segment is the gaming industry as the pandemic resulted in up skilling on games due to ample time available to the users. To add on lack of socialization due to lockdown fuelled the growth of this market. Along with gaming industry the films have been emerging as potential application area where the facial motion capture technology is used to develop character’s. All these factors have resulted in the upward trend withrespect to revenues and demand.

The gaming industry is prominent indeveloping and catching up quite significantly in developing nations as well. The US commercial gaming revenue is expected to reach over $ 11 billion in 2021 which is 17% of growth after Q1 2020. About more than 11,000 companies with $ 90 billion develop the gaming software in the United States. California is home to the largest number of video game industry companies in the nation, with over 600 companies. The gaming industry generates revenue of $ 261 billion provided by the American Gaming Association. Use of such technology determines the interest of nations towards digitalization & technology driven.

The film industry was impacted on large scale as a result the face motion capture market also suffered due to the pandemic. However,more than 100 million units of gaming devices were sold post pandemic. The post pandemic period has tremendous growth in the market in terms of sales revenue as the games tend to be a trendingduring the pandemic period.

Key players in this industry include Dynamixyz, Faceware Tech, Dimensional Imaging, NaturalPoint, Vicon, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Zign Creations, Brekel, Mimic Productions, YantramStudio, stt-SYSTEMS, Cubicmotion, Grupamy. The key focus area for the market players is to accomplish the goals in smart, efficient, versatile & secured way by ensuring the quality, accuracy & cost efficient products.

Facial Motion Capture market is segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2019-2029 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2029 Historical Year 2019 Unit USD Million Segmentation Product Type Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn) Application area Segment ( 2019-2029; US$ Mn) Region type Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn) Global Impact of Covid-19 Segment (2020-2021; US$ Mn)

* Detailed segments are available on the report page

