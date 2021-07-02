Global Quantum Computing Market To Reach US$ 7,635.38 Mn By 2027

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports, “Quantum Computing Market (By Type (Quantum Annealing, Quantum Simulation, and Universal Quantum), By Application (Machine Learning, Optimization, Material Simulation, Financial Services, and Others), By Industry Verticals (Telecom & IT, Healthcare & Life Sciences, BFSI, Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Utilities, and Others), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2019 -2027”, the global quantum computing market is expected to reach US$ 7,635.38 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 34.3% during the forecast from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

Quantum computing has introduced new paradigm of computing with potential to solve complex problems much faster than the traditional computing methodologies. With the inbuilt property of superposition and entanglement, quantum computers can provide results exponentially faster than the traditional computers. Besides this, the new technology can spur the development rate of new breakthrough technologies in the field of medication, science, material analysis, machine learning, planning financial strategies, and many other applications. Some researchers are actively collaborating with the industry leaders to discover new best-suited applications of the quantum computing.

The global quantum computing market is bifurcated on the basis of type, application, industry verticals, and regions. Optimization and material simulation are the most lucrative application areas and expected to spur the market growth significantly in the coming years. Increasing demand for the development of new materials and molecules in the chemical, healthcare, and agriculture sector to discover new horizons of advancement is the prime factor behind the prominent growth of the segment. Similarly, exponential growth in the logistics and traffic has forced software vendors to implement advanced computing methodology for route optimization. For instance, in March 2017, Volkswagen in partnership with D-Wave Systems Inc. has successfully experimented the quantum computing for traffic reduction in Beijing, China.

By geography, the global quantum computing market is analyzed for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the global quantum computing market with an impressive outlook in the near future. Technology advancement in the region favors the growth prominently. Moreover, significant investment portfolio in the R&D sector by both public and private investors is impacting positively on the regional market. As of July 2019, some of top funded companies in North America include D-Wave Systems Inc. with total funding of US$ 210 Mn, Rigetti Computing with US$ 119 Mn, and Silicon Quantum Computing with US$ 66 Mn.

Some of the prominent players entitled in the Global Quantum Computing Market report include D-Wave Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Google Inc., 1QB Information Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, QX Branch, Cambridge Quantum Computing Limited, QC Ware Corp., Rigetti Computing, and River Lane Research among others.

The global quantum computing market is highly competitive. The quantum pioneers are developing new business strategies to sustain their position as leaders in the market. Apart from the significant strategic alliance in the market technology leaders are investing prominently in the startup players. For instance, some of the mainstream investors such as Google Ventures, Amazon Inc., Sequoia Capital, A16z, Goldman Sachs and other venture capitalists have invested in nearly 16 startups for the year 2018 and the number is expected to increase in the coming years.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/quantum-computing-market

The Global Quantum Computing Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Industry Verticals Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the quantum computing market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for quantum computing?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the quantum computing market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global quantum computing market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the quantum computing market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com