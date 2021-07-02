Increasing Prevalence among Young Population Driving the Osteoarthritis Treatment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9 %

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Osteoarthritis Treatment Market” – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019-2029,” the osteoarthritis treatment market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9 % from 2021 to 2029

Emerging technologies & evidences for awareness have emerged the osteoarthritis Treatment Market in the 20th century.Improving healthcare sector, treatment types, safety & emerging technologies are driving the market growth. According to OAFI Osteoarthritis Foundation International Osteoarthritis accounts for more than 500 million people affected worldwide. Nearly 50 % of permanent disabilities caused by rheumatic disease are those of patients with Osteoarthritis. 30 % of the population is found to be asymptomatic majorly found in females than males. Obesity, joint injuries & repetitive stress on the joints are major reasons for the cause of osteoarthritis. In some cases bone deformities & genetic disorder is a cause for osteoarthritis, also certain metabolic diseases in cases of patients with high amount of iron.In a society where the population’s life expectancy is on the rise, conditions such as these are to be considered as a priority as this severely impacts the quality of life.

Despite the social impact of osteoarthritis is perceived as a distant pathology, only associated with old age. However, much recent research has identified that, it not only affects the elderly, there has been increasing number of young population who have been suffering from this condition. With the increase in life expectancy & the change in attitude of society to lead a more active lifestyle in which the practice of sport has increased. The cases of osteoarthritis are beginning to be detected in other younger groups such as postmenopausal women, athletes & even young people.

Technologies have emerged in developed countries as North America & are spending about more than $ 500 million for the research of arthritis. According to the National Public Health Agenda for Osteoarthritis in 2020, 1 in 7 adults are affected by osteoarthritis which holds for 32 million people in North America.Advances in technology are making enormous efforts to treat such diseases; similar initiatives are also taken by non-profit organizations such as OAFI Osteoarthritis Foundation International & WHO.Currently, osteoarthritis represents an average annual cost of 4,738 million Euros for the Spanish Health System (focusing only on knee and hip osteoarthritis) &, despite its prevalence;there is lack of awareness among majority of the population.

FDA has approved a drug named triluron introduced by FidiaFarmaceuticiS.p.A, this drug can be used for the treatment of pain in osteoarthritis of the knee in patients who have not responded to non-surgical treatments from physical therapy and simple pain medicines.Pharmaceutical company such Lupin Limited has researched & got approved by United States food & drug administration for Meloxicam capsules in 2020. Such companies play a key role in treating the disease & development of their portfolio as well as generating economy.Key players in this market include Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc, Bayer AG, Zimmer Biomet, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott (US), Eli Lilly (US), Anika Therapeutics, Inc, Novartis AG, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Bioventus, Lupin Limited, FidiaFarmaceuticiS.p.A, Virchow Biotech. The key strategy includes empowering healthcare decisions regarding safety & application to the professionals, managing portfolio to serve the needs of the patients.

The prospects of market depends on various factors such as, investments, research, innovation of devices, improvising treatments &social awareness in developing regions. The market is projected to increase over the pandemic as there is significant rise in investments in health care & hospitality across the globe.

Osteoarthritis Treatment Market is developing significantly with an expected CAGR of 9% from 2021 – 2029.

Advancement in Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) is the key factor for growth of treatment for Osteoarthritis.

Health care, hospitality & key players drive the market for treatment & research of Osteoarthritis.

Osteoarthritis is majorly caused in age group above 60 & is emerging in adults, accounted for large scale in females.

The pandemic has affected the industry negatively in terms of ease of treatment, revenue.

North America dominates the market in the regional analysis.

Key players in this market include Sanofi SA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc, Bayer AG, Zimmer Biomet, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott (US), Eli Lilly (US), Anika Therapeutics, Inc, Novartis AG, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Bioventus, Lupin Limited, FidiaFarmaceuticiS.p.A, Virchow Biotech.

The strategy used is included empowering healthcare decisions regarding safety & application to the professionals, managing portfolio to sustain the business & run an efficient business model.

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2019-2029 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2029 Historical Year 2019 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Drug Class (2019-2029; US$ Mn) By Anatomy (2019-2029; US$ Mn) By Route of Administration (2019-2029; US$ Mn) By Channel of Distribution (2019-2029; US$ Mn) By Mode of Purchase (2019-2029; US$ Mn) By Region (2019-2029; US$ Mn) Global Impact of Covid-19 Segment (2020-2021; US$ Mn)

