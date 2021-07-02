Ready-to-move-in Homes Market is driven by Rapid Urbanization and Increasing Spending Capacity of People in Emerging Countries

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Ready-to-move-in Homes Market (Type (Affordable Homes, Luxury Homes, Super-Luxury Homes) Unit Size (1,000 Sq. Ft- 2,000 Sq. Ft, 2,000 Sq.Ft- 3,000 Sq. Ft, 3,000 Sq. Ft and above); End User (Residential Buyer, Corporate/Commercial Buyer)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the global ready-to-move-in homes market is set to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Globally, due to economic fluctuations, people are seeking for reliable investment alternatives, that would not only be safe but also fruitful returns. Due to this, the residential real estate industry is going through a phase of development. Investment in ready to move in homes seems reliable in many ways as many real estate companies offer numerous luxurious built in amenities. Furthermore, as financial institutions are offering loan and minimum interest offers, it helps people fulfil their dreams of buying new homes.

Additionally, rather than waiting for possession of the house for a long term, it is always preferred to buy a ready-to-move-in home. This enables the growth of ready-to-move-in homes market across the globe. However, fluctuating real estate prices, and uncertainty of regulations are some factors restraining the growth of this market.

Based on type, the ready-to-move-in homes market is segmented into affordable, luxury, and super-luxury homes. The affordable homes segment dominated the market in 2018, however the luxury homes segment is likely to witness a fastest growth of over 8.2% during the forecast period. Furthermore, the residential buyer segment led the global market in 2018 by holding a largest market share mainly due to increasing demand for luxurious amenities and modern structures at a substantial price.

Based on geography, North America dominated the ready-to-move-in homes market in 2018 with a market share of more than 1/3rd of the global market. Meanwhile, Europe held second position in the global market and is projected to witness a growth of around 5.0%. However, with growing spending capacity and rapid development in building and construction industry, Asia-Pacific region is projected to showcase a significant growth during the forecast period.

The Global Ready-to-move-in Homes Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Unit Type Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By End User Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Some of the prominent players operating in the ready-to-move-in homes market include Houzz Inc., The Porch Company, Inc., HomeAdvisor, Inc., Livspace, Al Zaher Interiors, Algedra Group, Barfoot & Thompson, Godrej Properties, DLF, and Generation Homes.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the ready to move in homes market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for ready to move in homes?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the ready to move in homes market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global ready to move in homes market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the ready to move in homes market worldwide?

