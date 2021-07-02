Vulnerability of Healthcare Infrastructure Coercing the Security System Market Growth to a CAGR of 10% from 2019-2029

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Health care security system market” – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019-2029,” the health care security system market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10% from 2021 to 2029

Emerging healthcare technology & innovation are the driving force of any country and its economy. Therefore,cyber-attacks in healthcare can cause huge damages, health records can be stolen, life-saving devices can be disrupted. Healthcare sector in US is spending about $3.5 trillion on security systems, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and this figure is projected to soar over the next decade. Ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations increased four times between 2017 & 2020, and is expected to reach 5X by 2021, according to a report from Cyber security Ventures. Attacks on network servers are on the rise, increasing from 23% of all attacks in January to October of 2019 to 35% in the same period till 2020. Unfortunately, these challenges are only intensifying as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates digital transformation. Most of the scams seemed to come from organizations such as the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control.

Almost 80% of frauds or threats are caused by insider employees, rest 20% is caused by other factors. In some reports it’s found that insider breach remediation can cost the healthcare & pharmaceutical sectors about $10.81 million annually. Solutions are carried out on large scale to prevent the fraud, theft of data & cyber-attacks. The leading IT companies have keen focus on continuous innovation through research and offering solution based deliverables. They play a vital role in developing preinstalled software preventing breach of access by ensuring safety & security concerns.

Covid-19 had a huge burden on IT industry as the world led to digitalization to stop the spread of corona virus by maintaining precautions. The pandemic caused rush & temporary changes in healthcare industry this led to rise the incidents in various regions. The lack of unawareness among the health care employee, misuse of devices by unauthorized employee, scarcity of healthcare resources aresome of the key factors that led to the rise of cyber-attacks, theft & breach of access. Government is also making efforts for the companies ensuring safety concerns in healthcare sector by driving schemes & policy. In future there it is a need for healthcare sector to develop & meet the needs of the security systems ensuring maximum safety & precautions.

A medical clinic in Simi Valley, Calif. shut its doors after being infected by a ransomware attack. An ear, nose, throat (ENT) and hearing center in Battle Creek, Mich. closed after a data hack wiped out all of its files. More than half of insider fraud incidents within the healthcare sector involve the theft of customer data, according to CMU SEI (Carnegie Mellon University Software Engineering Institute). The key market players include Siemens AG, Bosch Security Systems, Tyco Integrated Security, Honeywell International, Inc, Schneider Electric, Cisco Systems, Inc, Avigilon Corporation, Nedap Security Management, ADT Security Services, STANLEY Healthcare, Seico Security, Atos SE, Johnson Controls, Allied Telesis, Inc. The strategy used is for long-term value creation through continuous innovation.

Health Care Security System is segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2019-2029 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2029 Historical Year 2019 Unit USD Million Segmentation Product Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn) Electronic Access Control Systems

Video Surveillance

Intercom & Emergency Communication

Perimeter Protection

Infant security

Biometrics Technology Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn) On-premises

Cloud-based Region type Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn) North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Africa Global Impact of Covid-19 Segment (2020-2021; US$ Mn) Pre Covid-19 situation

Post Covid-19 situation

*Detailed segments are provided on the report page

