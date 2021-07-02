Increasing Prevalence of Breast Cancer Leading Global Breast Prosthesis Market towards a CAGR of 9.3%

The breast prosthesis market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.3% for the forecast period. Growth is largely due to the rising prevalence of breast cancer. Breast cancer is the most frequent type of cancer in women and the second most prevalent worldwide, according to the World Cancer Research Fund. In 2018, around 2 million new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed, with European countries accounting for the majority of cases. A breast prosthesis is an artificial breast shape that replaces the shape of the breast that was removed. The vast majority of breast prostheses are comprised of soft silicone gel enclosed in a thin film. Many women who have had breast cancer surgery but have not had them rebuilt wear breast prosthesis.

The market has been divided into segments based on type, material, shape, application, and geography. The breast prosthesis market is segmented into round, asymmetrical, swimming prosthesis, partial prosthesis, and others based on shape. Demand for round and swimming prosthesis is predicted to increase during the forecast period. Lightweight prosthesis are now available for women who are concerned about their weight. Materials such as silicone and cotton foam are effective in warmer regions. The market is segmented into material segments such as silicon, saline, foam, and others. Silicone breast prosthesis dominated the global market due to advantages such as natural feel, ease of use, and availability for a wide range of shapes and activities. Furthermore, the silicone breast prosthesis’s long-term performance and affordable cost will boost the market over the forecast period.

Based on regional segmentation, the Breast Prosthesis Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and the rest of the world. North America held the highest proportion of the global breast prosthesis market. A well-developed healthcare system and a high level of public knowledge of breast prostheses drive the industry. The United States has surpassed Canada as the largest market in North America due to the high prevalence of breast cancer and improved diagnosis and treatment. A growing number of cosmetic boutiques are contributing to the industry’s growth by offering personalized breast forms and a cost-effective reimbursement structure. Industry growth in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Belgium contributed to Europe’s large share of the market owing to the high breast cancer prevalence. Due to the large target population, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the highest rate.

American Breast Care, Anita Dr. Helbig GmbH, Hans Biomed, Mentor Worldwide Llc (Johnson & Johnson), Silimed, Cereplas, Jodee Post Mastectomy, Polytech Health & Aesthetics, and GC Aesthetics are the key player in this market. Players have employed a range of marketing techniques to stay competitive in the worldwide breast prosthesis market, including new product launches, growth, joint ventures, and acquisitions.

