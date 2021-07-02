Focus on Industrialization Pushing the Growth of Global Water Pumps Market to a CAGR of 6%

The market for water pumps is predicted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6%. Increasing urban development, industrialization and industrial uses can be ascribed to growth. The majority of human and industrial water-using activities generate wastewater. As the global demand for water increases, so does the amount of wastewater produced and the overall pollution burden. Thus, governments worldwide, for both municipal and industrial sectors, have implemented tight policies and regulations on the treatment of wastewater. Water pumps transport water through a pipe system and produce sufficient pressure to use it by various mechanical and hydraulic principles. The pump transforms kinetic or rotary energy into hydrodynamic fluid flow energy via an electric motor. Water pumps today are used in a wide range of uses, including home, agricultural, municipal and industrial applications.

High-income countries treat about 70% of their industrial and municipal wastewater, whereas upper-middle-income nations treat 38% and lower-middle-income nations treat around 28%. The need for water treatment plants, and hence for pumps in water treatment plants, is predicted to rise in developing countries as people become more conscious of the environment and as water scarcity worsens. The need to drink clean water in order to live a healthy and disease-free lifestyle, the rise of water recycling companies, and the rising demand for solar water pumps are all predicted to provide significant growth potential for water pump market participants in the future years. However, certain constraints, such as the growing threat provided by unorganised competitors in Asia-Pacific, notably in the agriculture sector, hamper the water pumps market. Poor farmers in developing countries are price sensitive, preferring low-cost water pumps to branded pumps.

The water pump market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. This market is dominated by the Asia Pacific region. This regional spread could be attributed to ongoing infrastructural developments in developing countries like as China and India. Furthermore, as a result of irregular monsoons, the region’s increasing reliance on groundwater for agricultural and irrigation purposes is likely to increase water pump demand in the future years. North America is likely to give significant growth opportunities in the next years. Increased domestic activity in developed countries such as Canada and the United States is predicted to fuel the region’s water pump market expansion. Furthermore, rising government initiatives in the United States to recycle wastewater are projected to fuel the North American water pumps market over the forecast timeframe.

The top companies in this market include Gardner Denver, Torishima Pump Mfg. Co., Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Weatherford International Inc, General Electric Company, Ebara Corporation, V-Guard, CRI Pumps Pvt. Limited, and Xylem Inc. To stay competitive in the global water pumps market, companies have used a variety of marketing strategies, including new product launches, joint ventures, and acquisitions. The research includes a comprehensive analysis of major corporations as well as a discussion of market competitors. For the major players in the water pumps market, product launch is a critical strategy.

Wastewater treatment to boost water pumps market demand.

Centrifugal water pumps dominate the market.

Water shortages affect almost two-thirds of the world’s population for at least one month each year. India and China are home to almost half of the people who are affected by water scarcity.

The Asia Pacific is the leading market, while North America is growing significantly.

Gardner Denver, Torishima Pump Mfg. Co., Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Weatherford International Inc, General Electric Company, Ebara Corporation, V-Guard, CRI Pumps Pvt. Limited, and Xylem Inc.are the prominent players in the water pumps market.

The key strategy of these companies includes research and development, mergers, acquisition, and product launches.

