Global Seed Coating Market expected to witness a CAGR of 8.3% during the Forecast Period

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Seed Coating Market: Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027” the seed coating market was valued at US$ 1.6 Bn in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

“Increasing global agricultural production drives the growth of the market”

With an increasing global population, the demand for food products is also rising. Farmers around the world demand such products that can increase the yield of crops to satisfy increasing hunger needs. Thus, increases the demand for more advanced agriculture products such as HYV seeds thereby, increases the demand for the seed coating market. Additionally, rising demand for high-quality seeds, increased pest protection supports the growth of the market.

The surge in global agricultural activities and acceptance of hybrid and modifies crops procedures are some of the factors estimated to uplift the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the rising awareness about commercial usage of seeds that increases the value of seed coating expected to fuel the growth of the market. Moreover, developing countries such as India, China and others where agriculture is the major contributor in the economy demands more coated seeds is one of the key factors that further support the growth of the seed coating market.

Industrial Developments

• In August 2019, Incotec launched a new seed treatment product.in the Malaysian market. The new treatment product is launched for treating the rice crops and aims to make the rice plant more resilient and stronger.

• In October 2016, Sensient Colors LLC, launch a new coating system that enables seeds superior uniformity and color stability. The SensiCoat provides the seeds to differentiate themselves in the current competitive market.

Key Market Movements:

• Globally, the seed coating market is rising at a CAGR of 8.3% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027

• North America dominated the global seed coating market in the year 2018 and expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to the surge in technological seed coating advancements. Moreover, the presence of major market players such as Sensient Technology, Brett Young Seeds Ltd and Milken Chemicals supports the growth of the market.

• Europe expected to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for biodegradable seed coating products. Moreover, the government regulations on chemical seed coating boost the biodegradable seed coating demand in Europe.

• The active ingredients segment, sub-divided into protectants, phytoactive promoters and others. Protectants expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period due to rising concerns regarding soil-borne diseases.

• The crop type segment further classified into a vegetable, flowers, pulses & oilseed, grains & cereals and others. The grains & cereals segment holds the largest share in the year 2018 and projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to increasing consumer awareness about the rising yield of crops by using coated seeds.

The Global Seed Coating Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Materials (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Crop Type (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Active Ingredients (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Process (2017–2027; US$ Bn) Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the seed coating research market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for seed coating research?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the seed coating research market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global seed coating research market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the seed coating research market worldwide?

