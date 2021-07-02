Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market is Driven by Increasing Demand of Consumer Electronics

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market (Component (Services, Solutions); Application (Communications, Computing & Network, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive Electronics, Others)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis,2019 – 2027”,the overall semiconductor assembly and testing services (SATS) market value worldwide reached US$28.90 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The rising demand for semiconductor devices from various industries is increasing with the years due to the development and advancement of new technologies. The companies are focusing on the development of new testing technologies for finalizing the products. The growing demand for smartphones globally is considered to drive the SATS market. The companies are focusing on the development of small size devices with small chipsets. Moreover, various companies are outsourcing semiconductor testing, assembly and packaging services to various third party vendors which are also known as outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing services (OSATS) providers.

Based on applications, the semiconductor assembly and testing services (SATS) market have been segmented as communications, computing & networking, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive electronics, others. The communications segment was the dominating segment in 2018 with a market share of more than 20.0% and are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The development of 5G networks and increasing demand for reliable networks and systems for communication are considered as some of the major factors driving the market globally. Similarly, the increasing demand for connected devices and IoT devices is also driving the SATS market.

North America accounted for the second largest market share for the SATS market due to the rising demand for various connected devices by the consumers and companies in the region. The region is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.50% during the forecast period. Based on the country the region has been segmented as the US and Canada. The US accounts for the largest market share in the region due to the presence of mobile companies such as Apple Inc., Motorola, and others. Additionally, the increasing adoption of IoT devices is also fuelling the growth of the market.

The Global Semiconductor Assembly and Testing Services (SATS) Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Component Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

Some of the prominent players operating in the semiconductor assembly and testing services (SATS) are Amkor Technology, ASE Group, Tongfu Microelectronics Co. Ltd., JCET, SPIL, Powertech Technology Inc., CORWIL Technology, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Chipbond Technology Corporation, King Yuan ELECTRONICS Co. Ltd., GLOBAL FOUNDARIES, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC., UTAC, Tianshui Huatian Technology Co., Ltd, and SMIL.

