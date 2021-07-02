Calcium Carbide Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021-2029

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Calcium Carbide Market” – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019-2029,” the global Calcium Carbide Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 to 2029

Calcium carbide, a chemical compound used in the commercial manufacture of acetylene gas, was discovered accidentally during experiments in aluminum processing in Spray (now Eden) in Rockingham County. Venable and an assistant, William Rand Kenan, identified the gas as acetylene. The calcium carbide, also known as calcium acetylide, is a chemical compound with the chemical formula of CaC2. Its main use industrially is in the production of acetylene and calcium cyanamide. The demand for calcium carbide has significant growth due to its mechanical properties, they are used across thermal mechanical and electrical sectors. The rise in demand for plastics and chemicals is expected to drive the market. There are wide applications in various sectors such as steel sector, construction material, agro chemicals to ensure growth of market.

The application of acetylene gas drives in preparation of organic chemicals the market. The key applications are in chemicals, metallurgy applications, environmental engineering and synthesis of solvent. The application of acetylene gas drives in preparation of organic chemicals the market. The organic products have a trend in the market as they impose ecofriendly property. The gas is used for cutting, wielding, cleaning of metal surface by low flame heating and heat treating. The PVC and PVDF are produced from acetylene derivatives as methane and ethylene.

The Asia Pacific remains the largest market due to rise in demand for chemicals and steel. The Asia pacific holds about 35 % of global calcium carbide market. The North America and Europe are the next largest markets after APAC. Supply chain plays vital role in such regions to ensure availability of resources. The end user industries such as chemical industry and steel industry experienced negative impact due to the pandemic. Post pandemic sales of calcium carbide is expected to boost as the supply chain and manufacturing resumes.

The key market players include Carbide Industries LLC, APH – Regency Power Group, MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd, KC Group, DCM Shriram Ltd, AlzChem, Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co, Xinjiang Tianye (Group) Co., Ltd, Ningxia Jinhaoyuan Chemical Group Co. Ltd, Inner Mongolia Baiyanhu Chemical Co., Ltd and Denka Limited Company.

