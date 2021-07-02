Global Sinusitis Treatment Drugs Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 2.9 billion by 2029

Sinusitis treatment drugs market valued at about USD 2.1 billion in 2019 and expected to reach about USD 2.9 billion by 2029 with an estimated CAGR of 3% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2029.

Market Insights

Sinustis is defined as an inflammation of paranasal sinuses. Key causes include autoimmune reactions, allergy or physical obstruction. Sinusitis could be acute (symptoms lasting for 4 weeks) or chronic (symptoms extending more than 12 weeks). Acute sinusitis usually is caused by virus and effective method of treatment were nasal irrigation. For chronic sinusitis, patients were prescribed with antibiotics, topical and corticosteroids, and other medications. Sinusitis affects nearly 40% of the US population, with annual treatment costs of $ 8.6 million. Such high prevalence especially among the urban population has been the prime driving factor. Increasing pollution due to urbanization, air and water pollution has made the people more vulnerable to bacteria and viruses causing sinusitis. In addition, there has been significant transformation in the diagnosis of sinusitis from merely physical examination to application of endoscopy and computed tomography (CT) have improved the process of diagnosis and eventually increased the diagnosis rate.

Browse the full report Sinusitis Treatment Drugs Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019-2029 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/sinusitis-treatment-drugs-market

In year 2019, decongestant & mucolytic agents accounted for the largest market share and expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The key factors responsible for market growth are first line of action for non-infectious sinusitis, upcoming novel technologies of drug delivery, and increasing patient-awareness has assisted the growth in disease diagnosis rate. During the forecast period from 2021 to 2029, antibiotics observed as fastest growing segment due to key market drivers such as developing diagnostics technologies. As per the latest research quote published by National Institute of Health (NIH), the incidence of acute sinusitis is 15 to 40 episodes in 1000 patients per year.Acute sinusitis is the second most common infectious disease encountered by general practitioners throughout the globe.

North America topped the revenues for sinusitis treatment drug market. Key factors that can be attributed to the market growth are increased prevalence of sinusitis, increased awareness leading to patients approaching the medical experts for diagnosis and treatment, increased focus on technological innovation that led to efficient delivery of treatment and diagnosis. Interms of growth rate Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2029. The key reason was increasing urbanization in this region that ultimately led to pollution in APAC region such as China, Indonesia, India, Srilanka and so on. The increasing healthcare infrastructure increased the patient poll turning for diagnosis and treatment. Not to forget that India and China held the largest population in the world. The Key players included in the report include Pfizer, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi SA, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. among others.

Key Market Movements:

Increasing awareness among the population in developed economies.

Asia Pacific to evidence highest growth owing to increasing market activity by key players whose keen focus was on countries such as India, China, Philippines, Indonesia etc.

Antibiotics observed as fastest growing segment due to key market drivers such as developing diagnostics technologies.

The Key players included in the report include Pfizer, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi SA, Novartis AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd. among others.

Increasing advances in technologie such as ballon sinuplasty has increased the patient pool who are looking for efficient treatment.

The Global Sinusitis Treatment Drugs Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2019-2029 Base Year 2020 Forecast Period 2021-2029 Historical Year 2019 Unit USD Million Segmentation Treatment Type Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2019-2029; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the sinusitis treatment drugs market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for sinusitis treatment drugs?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the sinusitis treatment drugs market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global sinusitis treatment drugs market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the sinusitis treatment drugs market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com