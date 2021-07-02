US Automotive Diagnostics Market Size, Revenue Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, Product Launch, 2017–2026

The comprehensive report on global US Automotive Diagnostics market published by Reports and Data provides a complete analysis of the US Automotive Diagnostics industry on the global as well as regional scale. The reports gives an idea about the projected growth of the market over the forecast period. The study provides key insights on valuable information about the significant trends of the US Automotive Diagnostics sector as well the changing market dynamics and market scope. The report focuses on analysis of market share, market size, market growth, revenue growth, industry overview, key players, and regional analysis of the market. It offers a comprehensive analysis of the competition in the market as well as sheds light on the prominent players holding the highest share of the market.

The report sheds lights on the opportunities and challenges that are expected to emerge in the forecast years. The research report further discusses the risks and limitations the established market players are anticipated to face over the forecast period. The global US Automotive Diagnostics market research report is an exhaustive study of the business sphere and analyzes the vital aspects of the industry and provides insightful information about the revenue generation, market landscape, market share, product portfolio, market size, and other key segments.

Furthermore, the report discusses the business strategies undertaken by the companies to gain the market share and a larger consumer base. It further provides details on the strategic initiatives taken by top companies such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, partnerships & agreements, recent deals, government deals, and advancements in technologies and products.

Key companies profiled in the report:

General Motors, BMW, Daimler, Honda, Audi, Toyota, Volvo, Ford Motor Company, Nissan, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, among others.

The report further segments the global US Automotive Diagnostics market into key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S.A., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Vehicle type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Commercial

Passenger

Communication system Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C)

Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-To-Device (V2D)

Vehicle-To-Network (V2N)

Vehicle-To-Home (V2H)

Equipment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Exhaust Gas Analyzer

Paint Scan Equipment

Wheel Alignment Equipment

Dynamometer

Headlight Tester

Technology type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

4G LTE

3G

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Offering type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Software

Hardware

Propulsion type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Electric Vehicle (EV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle

Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

OBD2 Scanner

Multi-System Auto Diagnostic Tool

OBDII Scanner Bluetooth Automotive ECU Coding Diagnostic Tool

OBD2 Car Code Reader /Scan Tool

OBD2 Adapter Check Engine Diagnostic Tool

Smartphone Diagnostic Tool

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2026)

Hand-held scan tools

Scanners

Code Reader

Digital Pressure Tester

TPMS Tools

Battery Analyzer

Mobile device-based tools and analysis

PC-based scan tools and analysis platforms

Data loggers

Emission testing

Driver’s supplementary vehicle instrumentation

Vehicle telematics

