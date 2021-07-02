Polyester Filament Yarn Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Comprehensive Analysis of Global Polyester Filament Yarn Market Report

The global polyester filament yarn market is expected to reach USD 85.68 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing applications of polyester filament yarns amongst the end-users.

The increasing use of polyester filament yarn in the textile industry is likely to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The polyester filament yarns possess good elasticity, shape retention, wrinkle resistance, exceptional wash & wear performance, washability, and longevity, among others, and as a result, finds extensive application in various types of apparel fabrics. It is used to make fashionable dresses, weather-resistant clothing, and is a preferred material for children’s wear.

Growing demand from the construction industry is likely to boost the market demand. Polyester Fiber Reinforced Concrete (PFRC) is used in cement concrete pavement material. Polyester filament yarns are resistant to alkali attacks, and PFRC finds usage as overlays and in pavement quality concrete. The application of fibers may result in cement saving of nearly 10.0%, and with fly ash, the cement saving may be increased to about 35.0%. Polyester filament yarns, owing to their non-biodegradable property, are used in cement concrete road works, thereby assisting in the conservation of environment.

Leading Companies operating in the Global Polyester Filament Yarn Market:

Tongkun Group Co. Ltd., Shenghong Corp., Xin Feng Ming Group, Reliance Industries Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., William Barnet & Son LLC, Hengli Group, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Polyfibre Industries, Toray Industries Inc., and GreenFiber International SA, among others.

The Global Polyester Filament Yarn Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

The leading companies of the global Polyester Filament Yarn market are engaging in various developmental activities such as product developments, extensive product research, innovations, and advancements in product processes to re-launch updated products in the market to gain substantial customer base and market size. The report consists of all the business strategies adopted by the companies along with their financial standing, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global polyester filament yarn market on the basis of product type, raw material, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)

Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY)

Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY)

Others

Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Poly-1, 4-Cyclohexylene Dimethylene (PCDT)

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Tire Cords

Mechanical Rubber Goods

Non-Woven Fabrics

Apparels

Others

Based on the Regions, the market is divided into key geographical regions:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion.

Main objectives of the Global Polyester Filament Yarn Market:

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Polyester Filament Yarn market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

For comprehensive coverage, the report also segments the market based on types, applications, and regions. Analysis of each market segment, along with projections, is offered in the report. The report discusses profitability, gross margins, global demand, sales volume, and growth prospects of each market segment.

