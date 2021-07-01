Clinical Microbiology Market Size Expected to Reach USD 6.6 billion by 2028; CAGR of 6.7% | Reports And Data
Summary
Clinical Microbiology Market Size – USD 4.1 billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – Growing availability of low-cost clinical microbiology products The Global Clinical Microbiology Market size is expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2028 at a […]
Clinical Microbiology Market Size – USD 4.1 billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – Growing availability of low-cost clinical microbiology products
The Global Clinical Microbiology Market size is expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The market is expected to gain robust traction in the coming years due to rising prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide, growing need for early and accurate disease diagnosis, and increasing R&D activities to develop pathogen-specific diagnostic kits. In addition, growing adoption of advanced genomic techniques for disease detection, increased availability of low-cost clinical microbiology products, and growing use of clinical microbiology products across clinical diagnostic centers and research laboratories are other factors fueling the growth of the global clinical microbiology market.
To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4032
Clinical microbiology is the study of microbes that cause severe infections in the human body. It involves accurate diagnosis of infectious diseases using bodily fluid samples to identify microbes that cause the infection. Clinical microbiology aids in rapid diagnosis of pathogens and ensures effective administration of antibiotics to enhance treatment results. It uses several advanced diagnostic methods, such as MALDI–TOF mass spectrometry, real-time genome sequencing, and phenotypic microarrays, for sampling and analysis processes. The global clinical microbiology market growth is further driven by rapid development of the healthcare infrastructure worldwide.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Based on application, the pharmaceutical applications segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Growth of this segment is majorly supported by rising development of pharmaceutical drugs and increasing focus on sterile manufacturing of APIs and pharmaceutical excipients.
- Among end-users, the hospitals & diagnostic centers segment is the most dominant segment due to rising prevalence of target diseases, such as HIV-AIDS, and adoption of cutting-edge molecular diagnostic techniques.
- The clinical microbiology market in North America is the largest regional market with highest revenue growth rate in 2020. Increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, rise in government investments for healthcare infrastructure development, and presence of leading clinical microbiology product manufacturers in the region are key factors propelling the North America market growth.
- Merck KGaA, BioMérieux, 3M, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, Hologic Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Arrow Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Memmert, Hardy Diagnostics, NEOGEN Corporation, Biotechnology Solutions, Liofilchem, Shimadzu Corporation, Rapid Micro Biosystems, TCS Biosciences, New Horizons, OpGen, and Vacutest Kima are top companies involved in the global clinical microbiology market.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/4032
For the purpose of this report, the global clinical microbiology market is segmented based on laboratory instrument type, reagent type, disease type, application, end-user, and region:
By Laboratory Instrument Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Incubators
- Gram Stainers
- Petri Dish Fillers
- Microbial Air Samplers
- Blood Culture Systems
- Autoclave Sterilizers
- Bacterial Colony Counters
- Anaerobic Culture Systems
- Microbial Analyzers
- Molecular Diagnostics Instruments
- Mass Spectrometers
- Microscopes
- Others
By Reagent Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Pathogen-specific Kits
- General Reagents
- Others
By Disease Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Bloodstream Infections
- Respiratory Diseases
- Gastrointestinal Diseases
- Sexually Transmitted Diseases
- Periodontal Diseases
- Urinary Tract Infections
- Others
By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Pharmaceutical Applications
- Food Testing Applications
- Clinical Applications
- Energy Applications
- Environmental Applications
- Chemical & Material Manufacturing Applications
- Others
Download summary of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/4032
By End-user (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers
- Custom Laboratory Service Providers
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Others
By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK.
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Rest of the Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/clinical-microbiology-market
Main objectives of the Global Clinical Microbiology Market
- Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Clinical Microbiology Market
- Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors
- Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market
- Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market
Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.
Contact Us:
John W
Head of Business Development
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: [email protected]
Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news
Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter
Have a Look at Related Reports:
Cyanocobalamin Market Forecast
Cyanocobalamin Market Business Growthhttps://newsinpaphos.com/