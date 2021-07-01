Clinical Microbiology Market Size Expected to Reach USD 6.6 billion by 2028; CAGR of 6.7% | Reports And Data

Clinical Microbiology Market Size – USD 4.1 billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – Growing availability of low-cost clinical microbiology products

The Global Clinical Microbiology Market size is expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. The market is expected to gain robust traction in the coming years due to rising prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide, growing need for early and accurate disease diagnosis, and increasing R&D activities to develop pathogen-specific diagnostic kits. In addition, growing adoption of advanced genomic techniques for disease detection, increased availability of low-cost clinical microbiology products, and growing use of clinical microbiology products across clinical diagnostic centers and research laboratories are other factors fueling the growth of the global clinical microbiology market.

Clinical microbiology is the study of microbes that cause severe infections in the human body. It involves accurate diagnosis of infectious diseases using bodily fluid samples to identify microbes that cause the infection. Clinical microbiology aids in rapid diagnosis of pathogens and ensures effective administration of antibiotics to enhance treatment results. It uses several advanced diagnostic methods, such as MALDI–TOF mass spectrometry, real-time genome sequencing, and phenotypic microarrays, for sampling and analysis processes. The global clinical microbiology market growth is further driven by rapid development of the healthcare infrastructure worldwide.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Based on application, the pharmaceutical applications segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Growth of this segment is majorly supported by rising development of pharmaceutical drugs and increasing focus on sterile manufacturing of APIs and pharmaceutical excipients.

Among end-users, the hospitals & diagnostic centers segment is the most dominant segment due to rising prevalence of target diseases, such as HIV-AIDS, and adoption of cutting-edge molecular diagnostic techniques.

The clinical microbiology market in North America is the largest regional market with highest revenue growth rate in 2020. Increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, rise in government investments for healthcare infrastructure development, and presence of leading clinical microbiology product manufacturers in the region are key factors propelling the North America market growth.

Merck KGaA, BioMérieux, 3M, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Bruker Corporation, Hologic Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Arrow Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Memmert, Hardy Diagnostics, NEOGEN Corporation, Biotechnology Solutions, Liofilchem, Shimadzu Corporation, Rapid Micro Biosystems, TCS Biosciences, New Horizons, OpGen, and Vacutest Kima are top companies involved in the global clinical microbiology market.

For the purpose of this report, the global clinical microbiology market is segmented based on laboratory instrument type, reagent type, disease type, application, end-user, and region:

By Laboratory Instrument Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Incubators

Gram Stainers

Petri Dish Fillers

Microbial Air Samplers

Blood Culture Systems

Autoclave Sterilizers

Bacterial Colony Counters

Anaerobic Culture Systems

Microbial Analyzers

Molecular Diagnostics Instruments

Mass Spectrometers

Microscopes

Others

By Reagent Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pathogen-specific Kits

General Reagents

Others

By Disease Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Bloodstream Infections

Respiratory Diseases

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Periodontal Diseases

Urinary Tract Infections

Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical Applications

Food Testing Applications

Clinical Applications

Energy Applications

Environmental Applications

Chemical & Material Manufacturing Applications

Others

By End-user (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hospitals & Diagnostics Centers

Custom Laboratory Service Providers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America US. Canada

Europe Germany UK. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of the Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Main objectives of the Global Clinical Microbiology Market

Exhaustive analysis of the segments of the Clinical Microbiology Market

Analysis of major growth driving and restraining factors

Financial analysis and market position of the dominant players of the market

Actionable insights into the current and prospective outlook of market size, share, revenue, sales volume, and growth of the market

