Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market Size Will Grow to USD 373.6 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data

Increasing demand for newborn screening and rising preference for less- and non-invasive blood testing methods are key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 277.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.8%, Market Trends – Increasing application of DBS testing in toxicology and pharmacokinetic studies

The Global Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Market size is expected to reach USD 373.6 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.8%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising use of dried blood spot testing for screening of congenital and metabolic disorders in infants, growing preference for non-invasive techniques, and increasing advantages of dried blood spot testing over conventional blood testing methods are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth. In addition, growing application of dried blood testing in forensic toxicology and therapeutic drug monitoring are also expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market.

To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/4054

Dried Blood Spot Testing (DBS) is a method of biosampling in which blood samples are blotted and dried on filter paper for efficient transportation and long-term storage. The DNA, proteins, and other biomolecules present on the collection card are analyzed through DNA amplification and HPLC technique. Over the past couple of decades, the application scope of dried blood spot testing has expanded and is now used to detect phenylketonuria, congenital hyperthyroidism, and sickle cell disorders in newborns. Dried blood spot testing can efficiently detect genome of virus in HIV-infected infants and thereby reduces risk of false positives. The samples also possess low biohazard risk to handlers and can be safely transported and stored at room temperature. Development of innovative and novel products has increased importance of DBS testing in diverse fields such as environmental contamination control, metabolic profiling, and toxico- and pharmacokinetic studies, among others. Trend of using DBS testing in research and development activities is expected to be prevalent going ahead and this can significantly contribute to market revenue growth.

However, increasing risk of contamination of card, inadequate blood sample volume, and high costs of dried blood spot collection cards are expected to restrain market growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

FTA cards segment revenue is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period owing to its safe and reliable way of room temperature, collection, and storage of samples. FTA cards store DNA samples at room temperature for a longer period and also requires shorter time for processing samples.

Newborn screening is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market attributable to increasing cost-efficiency, minimal invasiveness of the procedures, and enhanced accuracy and precision in detecting congenital and metabolic disorders in infants.

North America accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 owing to rapidly rising number of newborn screening performed in the United States every year, increasing detection of congenital disease through newborn screening, and growing initiatives undertaken by the government to increase awareness about DBS testing for newborn screening.

Major companies operating in the market include Qiagen, PerkinElmer, Inc., Roche AG, Shimadzu Corporation (Novilytic Labs), Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Pall Corporation, Eastern Business Forms, Inc., ARCHIMEDlife, and Centogene AG, among others.

In June 2020, Symbiotica, Inc., and InTeleLabs, Inc. jointly launched their Serology COVID-19 Immune Response Antibody test, which is a first-of-its-kind at-home self-collection antibody test for children and adults in the U.S. that uses small samples of blood collected from finger prick on a dried blood spot (DBS) card.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/4054

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the dried blood spot collection cards market based on card type, application, and region:

Card Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Whatman 903

FTA

Ahlstrom 226

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Newborn Screening

Infectious Disease Testing

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Forensics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America US. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dried-blood-spot-collection-cards-market

Key Features of the Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards Report:

The report encompasses Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

The report covers an extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Dried Blood Spot Collection Cards industry

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Sophisticated analysis of the market statistics and is represented in graphs, tables, facts, figures, diagrams, and charts to provide a better understanding

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dried-blood-spot-collection-cards-market

Thank you for reading our report. To know more details on the report or inquire about its customization, reach out to us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored as per your needs.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Reports and Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

News: www.reportsanddata.com/market-news

Connect with us: Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Explore our related report from different Publications:

DNA Sequencing Market Growth Analysis

Dental Autoclaves Market Research Report

Cyanocobalamin Market Growth Factors

Cyanocobalamin Market Competitive Analysis