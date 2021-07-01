Global Deflectable Catheters Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 2,246.6 Mn by 2027

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Deflectable Catheters Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2019- 2027,” the global deflectable catheters market was valued at US$ 1,564.9 Mn in 2018, and is expected to reach US$ 2,246.6 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

Deflectable catheters are utilized by healthcare professionals owing to its utility as a therapeutic device, delivery system and in navigation of blood vessels and heart tissues under tremendous stress. Increasing demand for minimally invasive cardiovascular surgical procedures and its capability to access different anatomical sites for biopsy studies drives the deflectable catheters market growth. Strategic acquisitions, merger and collaboration among major players will provide a positive impact to the deflectable catheters market growth.

Bi-directional catheters are leading the type segment for deflectable catheters market. Excellent ergonomic features such as enhanced column strength, flexibility and upgraded outward radial pressure ensure stability and increases tissue contact. Multi-directional catheters are gaining huge traction due to its ability to create mapping of complex arrhythmias, ablation, electrophysiology and vessel access & delivery.

Hospitals are spearheading the end user segment for the deflectable catheters market. The chief factors determining its market growth are excellent patient care and availability of cost effective healthcare services. Catheterization labs are set to register excellent growth in the near future due to availabity of skilled workforce and installation of latest advanced version of medical instrument and diagnostic equipments.

North America is holding 35.5 % market share and is spearheading the regional segment for deflectable catheters market. The important parameters influencing its market growth are rising prevalence of cardiac complications. As per the research citing of Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the mortality rate is high in patients suffering with heart disease which is equivalent to 1 in 4deaths annually in the United States. In the second place is Europe accounting for a market share of 30.4% on account of effective implementation of treatment guidelines promising effective outcomes pertaining to heart complications. Strategic collaboration between medical devices companies and research institute to launch advanced versions of deflectable catheters for its application in diagnostic imaging. Asia Pacific is keen to highlight magnificent growth during the forecast period owing to the supportive regulatory environment provided by local healthcare agencies and significant rise in medical tourism.

Medical device manufacturers producing deflectable catheters are Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, BioCardia, Inc., Biomerics, CathRx Ltd., Dynaflex, Biosense Webster (Johnson & Johnson), Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Medtronic, Plc. and Teleflex Incorporated.

Key Market Movements:

Significant rise in mortality rate associated with cardiac complications

Ability to access different anatomical sites and availability in different conformations such as uni, bi and multidirectional deflectable catheters

Supportive regulatory environment provided by healthcare agencies worldwide for the sale of deflectable catheters.

The Global Deflectable Catheters Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Type (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By End User (2017–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the deflectable catheters market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for deflectable catheters?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the deflectable catheters market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global deflectable catheters market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the deflectable catheters market worldwide?

