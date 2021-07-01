Custom Screen Printing Market Is Driven By Increasing Developments In The Textile Industry

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Custom Screen Printing Market (Substrates (Paper, Plastic, Cotton, Glass and metals); Application (Textiles, Posters, electronic circuit boards, labels, membrane keypads, and other applications)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall Custom Screen Printing market worldwide was valued at US$22.2 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The screen printing or the silk printing is the term used to refer the printing method used to apply the ink to the paper, wood and commonly clothes. Custom screen printing becomes the most trending technology nowadays. Screen printing plays an important role in creating custom clothes or products. The rapidly growing trend of creating brand awareness through the custom t-shirt is the key factor that drives the growth of custom screen printing market.

Screen printing is helping the companies to get the attention of the target audience with more friendly and casual ways. In addition, cost-effective and the eco-friendly branding or the marketing provided by the custom screen printing is escalating the growth of custom screen printing market. Online, growing preference for digital printing is expected to hamper the growth of custom screen printing market. Furthermore, the technological advancements in screen printing are projected to create several growth opportunities in the custom screen printing market.

The global custom screen printing market is bifurcated into printing subtract and application. On the basis of printing subtract the market is further categorized into Paper, Plastic, Cotton, Glass, and metals. Among this subtracts, the paper and the cotton hold a considerable market share. In addition, by application, the market for custom screen printing is dominated by the textile application.

From the past few decades, the textile industry is largely using the screen printing technique. They used to print the various graphical designs on the shirts, children clothes, dresses and others. The growing use of textile screen printing techniques for the marketing and the advertising is promoting the growth of custom screen printing market worldwide.

Geographically, North America dominates the growth of custom screen printing market followed by Europe. The U.S. is majorly contributing to the growth of custom printing market in this region. The growing adoption of the Electronic retailing or e-tailing and availability of attractive graphics designs clothing is the primary factors that drive the growth of North America custom screen printing market. Additionally, the growing use of screen printing in the healthcare application is promoting the growth of custom screen printing market. Moreover, Asia Pacific is set to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The economical and the effective quality printing offered by the screen printing increasing its application in the electric circuit board and other labels are accelerating its growth in the Asia Pacific region.

The key players in this market include Printful, CafePress, Inc., CustomInk, LLC, Vistaprint Ltd., Printaholic.com, Touch & Print Pte. Ltd, hai T-Shirt Factory (TTF), Butter Prints, TMaker, CustomThread, Gecko, JollyPrints and among others.

The Global Custom Screen Printing Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Substrates Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

