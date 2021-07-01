Paradigm Shift In The Financial Sector And Increased Penetration Of Digitization Is Primarily Fueling The P2P Lending Apps Market Growth

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Peer-to-peer Lending Apps Market (Component (Software, Services) Deployment Model (Cloud, On-premise), Business Model (Alternate Marketplace Lending, Traditional Lending)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall peer-to-peer lending Apps/Software market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of more than 52% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insights

The global peer-to-peer lending Apps/Software market is highly driven by paradigm shift in the financial sector. The growing finance model of crowd funding and marketplace lending is drastically reshaping the financial industry across the globe. This change has led to development and launch of new and innovative products that provides the financial institutes with alternative financing models, ranging from marketplace lending, P2P lending to equity crowd funding. Large number of information technology companies are designing new solutions to address the needs of this technology based financial sector. This paradigm shift in the financial sector is the major factor driving the demand for peer-to-peer lending apps and software. Furthermore, growing demand for virtual money and virtual financial transactions also fuels the growth of peer-to-peer lending apps and software market across the globe. Moreover, increasing number of P2P lenders and availability of easy transaction platforms also facilitates the growth this market.

Though this is a lucrative market segment, risk of losing the money, threat of false doing, lack of awareness of p2p lending benefits among general population and higher government limitations are the factors restraining the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Based on deployment model, the peer-to-peer lending Apps/Software market is segmented into cloud based and on-premise models. The cloud based model is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cloud-based model in financial industry, growing number of cloud lenders, and advantages provided by cloud based peer-to-peer lending software such as reduction in approval time from hours to minutes are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period. Based on the geography, North America dominates the peer to peer lending Apps/Software market based on the factors such as increasing number of new product developments and growing investments in technological advancements, and improving financial sector in this region.

Additionally, growing adoption of virtual money and virtual transaction methods is also contributing to the extraordinary market share. Though developed regions have a high market share, emerging market offer substantial growth opportunities to the players operating locally or internationally. Based on the growing demand for advanced technologies, government support to adopt digital tools for financial transactions and expansion of international players in this region, emerging countries are offering significant growth opportunities to the players. Moreover, local companies in this region are attracting much investment to develop and deploy peer-to-peer lending apps and software to local and international customers.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Turnkey Lender, AIS Technolabs, Profile Software, Lending Software, Ahsan Technologies, HiEnd Systems, Lending Club, AIS Technolabs, Habile Technologies, and SoFi among others.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/peer-to-peer-p2p-lending-apps-market

The Global Peer-to-peer Lending Apps Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Component Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Deployment Model Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Business Model Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the peer to peer p2p lending apps market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for peer to peer p2p lending apps?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the peer to peer p2p lending apps market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global peer to peer p2p lending apps market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the peer to peer p2p lending apps market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com