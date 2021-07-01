Growing Importance Of Industry 4.0 And Smart Factory Fueling The Field Device Management Market Growth

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Field device management Market (Component (Hardware and Software), Deployment Model (Cloud, On-premises), Industry Verticals (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Manufacturing)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall field device management market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of more than 6.7% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, starting from US$ 1.22 Bn in 2018.

Market Insights

The global field device management market is highly driven by growing importance of industry 4.0 and smart factory, and increasing demand for filed device management systems. Globally, the industries are experiencing a paradigm shift from traditional technologies to smart and automated systems. Digital transformation is considered to be most appropriate approach at the field device level of sensors and actuators with digitally capable devices. This enables the industrial organizations to transform to predictive maintenance from the traditional ones.

In addition to this, increasing focus on reducing the operational and maintenance cost, and growing investments in development of IoT and automation solutions. Adoption of field device management also enables the industries to improve asset management strategies and manage the operations and reduce costs. These factors are expected to drive the growth of field device management systems market in coming few years. However, factors such as lack of skilled workforce and growing concerns with data privacy and cybersecurity are expected to have a negative impact on the growth of field device management market during the forecast period.

Based on components of field device management system, software segment held largest market share in 2018. This segment is also expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. The advantages and importance of software in field device management system is the major factor attributed to the high market growth of this segment. Based on the geography, North America dominates the field device management market by holding largest market share of nearly 35% of the total revenue generated worldwide. Advancements in the industrial environment in North America, mainly contributes to the adoption of field device management systems in this region. Moreover, as most of the companies operating in this market are based on the US, this regional segment has an upper hand compared to other regions.

However, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa, are expected to experience a rapid growth in coming few years, based on the opportunities offered by the emerging countries. Developments in the industries such as oil & gas, energy & power, and chemicals in the Asia-Pacific region drives the demand for field device management solutions for the continuous monitoring of processes and machinery in these industries. Moreover, expansion of international players in this region also enhances the growth rate of field device management systems in this region.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, ABB Group, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Emerson Electric Co., Yokogawa, Mitsubishi Electric, Omron Corporation, FANUC Corporation, Valmet Oyj, , Metso Oyj, Hamilton Company, Endress+Hauser, Phoenix Contact, Festo, Hach, Omega Engineering, Azbil Corporation, and Weidmüller among others.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/field-device-management-market

The Global Field device management Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Component Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Communication Protocol Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Deployment Model Protocol Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Industry Verticals Protocol Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the field device management market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for field device management?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the field device management market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global field device management market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the field device management market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com