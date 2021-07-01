Growing Hygiene Awareness to Boost the Electronic Bidet Seats Market

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Electronic Bidet Seats Market (By Seat Type (Smart Bidets, Integrated Bidet Toilet Systems), By Service Type (Commercial, Residential)), Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall electronic bidet seats market worldwide and is set to grow with 3.60% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Electronic bidet seats are regarded as future of bidet seats, and is characterized by multiple wash functions and more convenience based on consumer needs. Increasing awareness regarding hygiene amongst people worldwide is the most prominent factor driving the market. Today, consumers prefer electric bidet seats due to its numerous features over conventional bidet seats such as deodorizer, air dryer, adjustable water pressure, temperature options and others. However, the high price of these seats hinder the electronic bidet seats market. Furthermore, with rise in hygiene awareness among people and increase in demand for luxury and comfort, the electric bidet seats market is expected to register continued growth.

Based on end-use, the residential segment is the leader in electronic bidet seats market with more than 60% of the market share. Residential segment is the leader due to growing hygiene concerns and rising comfort level amongst consumers around the globe. People prefer to install electronic bidet seats at their residence on account of more hygiene than toilet paper and more effective cleaning. These bidet seats are helpful for old age people and for those with certain health issues such as hemorrhoids, anal fissures, and others. As a result, the residential segment will continue leading the electronic bidet seats market.

Based on the geography, in 2018, Asia Pacific was the leader in electronic bidet seats market. The market here is governed by Japan, which is the global leader in bidet seats market. More than 75% of homes in Japan are equipped with bidet seats. Due to improving living standards, growing disposable income and increased hygiene awareness in the region, Asia Pacific will continue to grow over the forecast period. Recent technological advancements by major players in the Asia Pacific region is the key factor for growth in the region. For instance, in 2013, LIXIL Corporation launched plasmacluster technology that generates disinfectant positive & negative ions, which is released into the air. Further, this technology also helps to remove bacteria from the surroundings. Due to these factors, we are expecting steady growth in the region throughout the forecast period.

Major market players are focusing on strategies such as new product launches to improve their market position. For example, in 2016, LIXIL Corporation introduced Air Shield Deodorization technology-based bidet seats, which helps in reducing odor by 43%. Feature enhancement is expected to remain key strategy in the market in years to come. Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Bio Bidet, Kohler Co., LIXIL Corporation, Woongjin Coway Co., Ltd., Roca Sanitario S.A., Panasonic Corporation, RinseWorks Inc., Brondell Inc., TOTO USA Inc., INAX, Toshiba Corporation, Izen Bidet, American Standard Brands, HomeTech Industries, GenieBidet and others.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/electronic-bidet-seats-market

The Global Electronic Bidet Seats Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Seat Type (2019–2027; US$ Bn) By End-Use (2019–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2019–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the electronic bidet seats market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for electronic bidet seats?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the electronic bidet seats market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global electronic bidet seats market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the electronic bidet seats market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com