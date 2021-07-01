Global Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market To Expand At A CAGR Of 4.3% Between 2019 And 2027

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports, “Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market (by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), by End-use Vertical (Oil & Gas, Power & Energy, Industrial Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, Paper & Pulp, and Others (Utilities etc.)), by Application (Continuous Process and Batch-oriented Process), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)) – Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Landscape, 2019 -2027”, the global distributed control systems market was valued at US$ 16.57 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Market Insight

The spending on industrial automation and consequently demand for distributed control systems declined in first half of this decade due to prevailing unstable economic conditions worldwide. However, with financial markets showing signs of recovery, the global distributed control systems market is expected to surge, although with slow & steady growth. Same trend is forecasted, at least during the first half of the forecast period. Resurgence in the industrial sector and consequent rise in the industrial automation spending is one of the major factors driving demand for DCS solutions and services worldwide. Imminent need for augmenting power generation capacity in view of ever-growing energy demand coupled with awareness with respect to limiting dependence on fossil fuels and achieving energy conservation will play an important role in shaping the futuristic demand for distributed control systems worldwide. Power & Energy sector is the major end-use segment in the global DCS market. Large power plants install distributed control systems to improve plant efficiency, reliability of control, and process quality. Heightened investments in power & energy sector and increasing use of renewable energy sources in view of limiting dependence on fossil fuels is paving the way for DCS solutions and services worldwide. For instance, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) expects over US$ 400 Bn investments in renewable energy sources worldwide by 2020, thereby supporting market growth.

In terms of offering, software accounted for majority of market value share in 2018. Over the last few years, with technology integration driving disruption, the focus has shifted from hardware to software. Advancements in technology have led to distributed control systems becoming more secure, open, and interoperable, thereby allowing users to address the challenge of a single vendor lock-in. On the other hand, the technology advancements leading to enhanced integration capabilities have complicated the connection between on-premise IT systems and the network infrastructure of distributed control systems. This, in turn has increased demand for DCS services as end-users are compelled to rely on service providers to install the control systems securely and for software update.

Some of the leading manufacturers profiled in the research study include ABB Group, The Emerson Electric Co., Metso Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Yokogawa Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., General Electric, Invensys, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG among others.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/distributed-control-systems-dcs-market

The Global Distributed Control Systems (DCS) Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Component Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By End-use Vertical Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the distributed control systems dcs market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for distributed control systems dcs?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the distributed control systems dcs market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global distributed control systems dcs market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the distributed control systems dcs market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com