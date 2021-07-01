Nasal Oxygen Tube Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2027

Increasing number of lifestyle disorders and chronic diseases across the world, along with high levels of medical development across the globe will drive the market at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Size- USD 4.4 Billion in 2018, Market Growth- CAGR of 7.7%, Market trends- rise in chronic diseases worldwide is boosting the global Nasal Oxygen Tube market, Asia Pacific expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Nasal Oxygen Tube market was valued at USD 4.4 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 9.4 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7%. The market for Nasal Oxygen Tube is growing out of critical customer needs. The nasal oxygen tube industry that has grown from its nascent to the advanced stages very rapidly. Nasal Oxygen Tube market can be divided into several segments and sub-segments. It includes services ranging from unskilled care to skilled nursing. The product range is also very wide, and so is the scope and need for specializations.

High-flow nasal cannula (HFNC), under the Product Type segment, is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. High-flow nasal cannula (HFNC) oxygen therapy comprises an air/oxygen blender, an active humidifier, a single heated circuit, and a nasal cannula. It delivers adequately heated and humidified medical gas at up to 60 L/min of flow and is considered to have a number of physiological effects: reduction of anatomical dead space, constant fraction of inspired oxygen, and good humidification. Increasing paediatric healthcare need and a growing geriatric population worldwide are the main industry drivers. Coupled with these are the increasing incidences of chronic respiratory diseases like Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, pneumonia and so on. These diseases need urgent hospitalisation and care, and upon hospitalisation, patients require nasal oxygen tubing to restore their respiratory functions. As developing countries are investing in healthcare, the scourge of cross-contamination and hospital acquired infection (HAI) need to be addressed. Thus, the demand for single use nasal oxygen tubes is increasing, which will be positively affecting industry growth. Worldwide population older than 60 years might reach to 2 billion by 2050, according to WHO, which might lead to increasing chronic respiratory diseases being diagnosed which augments the demand for nasal cannulas. Nasal Oxygen Tubes are very cost effective and now come in many product variants which look into aspects like patient comfort while using the products. Ultra-soft nasal tubes, as being manufactured by Smith Medical and Salter Labs is expected to drive industry growth. It has a ready and growing demand today. The North American region was the industry leader in 2018, due to very high investments in healthcare, while Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Flexicare Limited (UK), Salter Labs (USA), Smiths Medical Inc (USA), Teleflex Inc (USA), Fairmont Medical (Australia), Hamilton Medicals (Switzerland), Neotech Products (USA) and Sunset Healthcare Solutions Inc (USA) amongst others

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Nasal Oxygen Tube Market Segmentation:

Product Type

Low-flow nasal oxygen tube

High-flow nasal oxygen tube

Applications

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Acute Respiratory Failure

Carbon Monoxide Toxicity

Bronchiectasis

Others

End Users

Hospitals

Ambulatory Service Centres (ASC)

Others

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

