Baker’s Yeast Market Revenue Analysis, Company Revenue Share, Global Forecast Till 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Baker’s Yeast Market was valued at USD 2439.7 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4318.3 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4%. Baker’s Yeasts are used for producing alcoholic beverages, ethanol production, baking, bioremediation, nutritional supplements, genetically engineered biofactories, and aquarium hobbies.

Extensive application of the Baker’s Yeast in sauces, snacks, ready to eat meat, bakery items, functional diets, owing to the massive consciousness about its nutritional advantages will drive the market growth. They are becoming more popular, mainly due to the cost-cutting culinary and functional constituents. Moreover, extensive use of the product in the convenience food & beverage industry, as well as its use in the non-food sectors, will boost the market growth.

The following players are covered in the report:

Associated British Food, Lesaffre, AB Vista, Lallemand, Chr. Hansen

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Baker’s Yeast market on the basis of type, species, application and region:

Baker’s Yeast Production by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Yeast autolysates

Yeast Extract

Yeast Beta glucan

Others

Species (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Saccharomyces Cerevisiae

Pichia Pastoris

Kluyveromyces

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Food

Beverage

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Reasons for Buying this Report:

To gain helpful insights into the Baker’s Yeast Industry and delivers a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its competitive landscapse. Assess the production processes, major restraints, and solutions. Latest market strategies that are being adopted by leading players of the market. The report provides specific analysis for the rapidly changing dynamics of the Industry. An understanding of the future outlook and prospects for the market.

