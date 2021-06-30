Brain Health Supplements Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global Brain Health Supplements market size is expected to be valued at USD 13.38 Billion by 2028 from USD 7.21 Billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 8.4% through the forecast period. The growing consciousness about mental health, augmenting need to maintain brain function, and the augmenting need to manage stress and anxiety are predominantly boosting the market growth. Brain health supplements are made from natural substances or extracts from herbs or plants that essentially boost memory function, attention, focus, and alertness in healthy adults. They have also been proven to be highly effective in the management of sleep, depression, and anxiety.

The escalating apprehension for brain health supplements, growing usage of these supplements by young adults, and the increasing presence of brain health supplements on online channels are the significant factors propelling the growth of the industry. Additionally, the augmenting burden of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurological disorders among the senior population is further contributing to the market growth.

The Brain Health Supplements market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Brain Health Supplements market. The global Brain Health Supplements market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Brain Health Supplements Market and profiled in the report are:

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Peak Nootropics, HVMN Inc., Onnit Labs, Inc., AlternaScript, Quincy Bioscience, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd., among others.

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Brain Health Supplements Market based on Product Type, Application, Supplement Type, Age Group, Sales Channel and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Herbal Extract

Vitamins and Minerals

Natural Molecules

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Memory Enhancement

Depression and Mood

Attention and Focus

Sleep and Recovery

Stress and Anxiety

Anti-aging and Longevity

Supplement Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Others

Age Group (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Children

Adults

Elderly

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Supermarkets

Online

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Brain Health Supplements market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Brain Health Supplements industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

