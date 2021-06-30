Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The global medical digital imaging systems market is forecasted to reach USD 29.97 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Advancements in digital imaging technology are expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Digital radiography is substituting the analog aspects of both the mammography and X-ray imaging systems, as they perform faster scanning of the human body while delivering enhanced image quality. Furthermore, substitutes for breast MRIs, including positron emission mammography and breast specific gamma imaging, are innovative technologies that provide choices to patients who are unable to undergo a breast MRI. Also, higher field MRI systems are substituting low field systems owing to the improved image quality, and 3-D and 4-D digital obstetric ultrasounds will carry on to substitute traditional ultrasounds.

The COVID-19 impact:

The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic highlights the significance of an attentive utilization of human and financial resources, which are vital in healthcare. It is important to ascertain the ability of specialized professionals and surgeons to function through the pandemic. A conscious effort is required for minimizing the spread of infection, and a high mortality rate across the globe would be detrimental. All suspected or known COVID-19-positive patients needing medical intervention must be treated as positive and proper diagnosis should be carried out to reduce the spreading of infection. Medical digital imaging systems like x-ray systems, would play a significant role in the identification of lung diseases, which may be owing to COID-19.

Key companies operating in the market include:

Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical System Corporation, Hitachi, GE Healthcare, Esaote SPA, Shimadzu Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Toshiba Medical Systems Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., among others.

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global medical digital imaging systems market on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

X-ray

Nuclear Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Oncology

Gastroenterology

Gynecology

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Others

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Medical Digital Imaging Systems market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Medical Digital Imaging Systems Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Medical Digital Imaging Systems sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Medical Digital Imaging Systems industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Medical Digital Imaging Systems industry

Analysis of the Medical Digital Imaging Systems market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

