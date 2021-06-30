Google Pixel 5a Might Launch in August

Google Pixel 5a will be propelled in Aug 2021 and probably the smartphone will go on sale that month only. The smartphone is supposed to come equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. The phone supposedly has the soubriquet “Barbet”, and it is appealed to be similar to Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G handsets.

Google has not long-established that it will launch the phone in India, an earlier report claimed that the handset was spotted in a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) listing.

“Google Pixel 5a will be publicized and released in August this year” – Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Earlier, disproving the rumors of its cancellation, Google already confirmed that the Pixel 5a 5G, which is expected to be a mid-range option, will be available in 2021.

Google also specified that a Pixel 5a would unveil nearly in August — like the time when the Pixel 4a was launched last year.

Google Pixel 5a

The expected Price is approx. Rs. 35,000/-

Key Specs

• Performance

Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single Core + 2.2 GHz, Single core + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core) Snapdragon 765G6 GB RAM

• Display

6.2 inches (15.75 cm) 416 PPI, OLED

• Camera

12.2 MP + 13 MP Dual Primary Cameras LED Flash8 MP Front Camera

• Battery

3480 mAh Fast Charging USB Type-C Port

• 128 GB, Non Expandable

• Dual SIM: Nano + eSIM

• Supported by device

• Supports Indian bands

• VoLTE

• Fingerprint sensor

• Gorilla Glass

