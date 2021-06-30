Global Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market Expected To Reach US$ 207.2 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market Growth, Future Prospects, and Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026” the ultrasound bladder scanners market was valued at US$ 122.4 Mn in 2017 and expected to reach US$ 207.2 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The global ultrasound bladder scanners market shows dynamic growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 attributed to an increase in the prevalence of urinary disorders, rising diagnostics procedures along with advanced portable devices. Novel technology assessment in real-time ultrasound scanning technology, the rise in manufacturing and growing demand for handheld devices is driving the market. These devices are also utilized for other urologic imaging applications by reducing the delays and expense of sonographers or specialized ultrasound equipment in hospitals or clinics. Improved focus on new product launches, collaborations, and partnerships among companies in North America expected to drive the growth globally. For instance, in August 2017, Clarius Mobile Health launched wireless C3 multipurpose ultrasound scanners with top mobile integrated applications. In addition, in November 2017, Verathon, Inc. launched its new portable 3-D ultrasound instrument, BladderScan Prime Plus embedded with advanced artificial intelligence. Moreover, in September 2017, EchoNous declared a new US$ 35 million investment from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (KKR), a global investment firm.

Other major factors driving the growth include rising hospitalizations for urinary tract infections, increasing ambulatory care, advancement in the digital industry, and utilization of advanced systems in the portable bladder ultrasound scanners segment. In addition, increasing partnerships with hospitals, growing demand for non-invasive and painless procedures will gain traction during the forecast period. However, the high cost of ultrasound bladder scanners, lack of healthcare infrastructure, less awareness, and affordability issues are restraining the market growth globally.

• Globally, the ultrasound bladder scanners market remains to exhibit a profitable growth with a CAGR of 6.0% for the period from 2018 to 2026

• Higher technology assessment in the portable segment is gaining traction in the market

• Europe, and the Asia Pacific to show promising opportunities owing to rising awareness, increase in adoption of handheld devices and improved healthcare infrastructure

• Major players in this vertical are GE Healthcare Inc., Patricia Industries (LABORIE), Caresono, Roper Technologies, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc., SRS Medical Systems, Inc., Mcube Technology Co., Ltd., Verathon Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Vitacon, Mianyang Meike Electronic, dBMEDx, Inc., Meda Co., Ltd., ECHO-SON, Signostics, Inc. and others.

The Global Ultrasound Bladder Scanners Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation Product Type Segment (2016-2026; US$ Mn) Application Segment (2016-2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the ultrasound bladder scanner market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for ultrasound bladder scanner?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the ultrasound bladder scanner market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global ultrasound bladder scanner market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the ultrasound bladder scanner market worldwide?

