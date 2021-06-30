Global Olfactometers Market Set To Mark 7.2% CAGR

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Olfactometers Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global olfactometers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Olfactometers are finding huge demand from environmental agencies, food & beverages industry and consumer products segment. The material frequently used as odor containers are teflon, tedlar, nalophan etc. which are insert in nature and corrosion resistant. The newer trend in odor detection is strongly attracted by the nanomaterial and nanotechnology. It has the ability to detect and discriminate gases, chemical entities, explosives, biohazardous substances etc.

Hybrid instrumentation are dominating the technology segment for olfactometers market. The major factors responsible for its dominance are high precision and accuracy obtained during sample analysis and extraction. Olfactometers are used in combination with gas chromatography to validate the extraction and odor characteristics related to essential oils derived from natural spices. Flame photometry is used in combination to perform sample analysis of air emission related to civil and industrial activities. Electronic noses will be showcasing magnificent growth in the near future due to technological advancement achieved related to development of electronic sensors and neural network for detecting chemical molecules having significant odor. Impressive ergonomic design, low cost and improved sensitivity leads to increased demand for electronic noses.

Consumer products are currently dominating the application segment related to olfactometers market. The important attributes responsible for the positive growth of consumer products are increasing demand for perfumes extracted from natural sources and changing fashion trend. Environmental monitoring is garnering impressive growth on account of the stringent regulation stipulated by the environmental agencies worldwide to meet the stipulated air quality. They are used in refineries to control the emission of hazardous fumes having obnoxious odor and potentially harmful to the human pulmonary system.

Currently North America is leading the regional segment for olfactometers market. The key factors responsible for the dominance of North America are flourishing consumer products and food & beverages industry. In Europe the changing fashion trend and rise in per capita income has led to the progressive demand for perfumery industry. Olfactometers are having burgeoning requirement of validating the extraction of essential oils from natural spices which have tremendous demand from the culinary industry of Europe. Asia Pacific is set to register remarkable growth during the forecast period on account of the rapidly growing consumer products segment and established industry related to natural spices.

Major Companies Profiled In The Report

• Aurora Scientific, Inc.

• Alpha MOS

• Brechbühler AG

• GL Sciences B.V.

• Linde Group

• Olfasense

• Odournet Group

• Prelam Enterprises, Ltd.

• Scentroid

• St. Croix Sensory, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

• Flourishing food & beverages and consumer products industry

• Technological advancement in the design and working principle related to electronic noses

• Increasing demand for olfactometers from civil and industrial waste water treatment plants and environmental monitoring agencies.

The Global Olfactometers Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Technology (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Application (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

