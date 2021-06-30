Global Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market Is Expected To Reach US$ xx Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Dilated Cardiomyopathy Therapeutics Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market was valued at US$ xx Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ xx Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2018 to 2026.

Dilated cardiomyopathy is a critical heart complication characterized by the enlargement of the left ventricular heart muscles, eventually resulting in decreased pumping of blood. The clinical manifestation of dialted cardiomyopathy are sudden death, cardiac arrhythmias and blood clots. It affects to people in age group between 20 to 50. It is more prevalent in the men in comparison to women. Congenital heart defects in the newborn are also reported worldwide. They early symptoms are fatigue, breathlessness, swelling in legs, ankles and feet. The best preventive measure is to adopt a healthy lifestyle and avoid drinking, smoking & substance abuse.

Currently drug class segment is dominating the treatment segment for dialted cardiomyopathy therapeutics market. The key features promoting the dominance of drug class are excellent clinical outcomes and satisfactory patient compliance. ACE inhibitors are the drug of first choice owing to its ability to relax heart muscles by promoting peripheral vascular blood pooling. Angiotensin receptor blockers are prescribed in combination with diuretics to reduce left ventricular muscle extension and fluid formation in lungs and kidneys. They are recommended to patients showing low tolerance to ACE inhibitors. Beta blockers and anticoagulants are given to reduce pressure on left ventricular muscles and prevent blood clotting in narrow blood vessels of heart. Implantable devices such as heart pumps and biventricular pacemakers are gaining increasing demand due to side effects associated with drug therapy and prolonged benefits of implantable devices.

According to the statistics presented by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in United States, annually 610,000 people die due to heart disease. Increasing public health awareness and affordable reimbursement scenario drive the dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market growth in North America. Effective treatment guidelines stipulated by the European Medical Agency (EMA) and domicile of key players such as t2cure GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., and GlaxoSmithkline Plc etc. drive the market growth in European Union region. Asia Pacific is set to witness outstanding growth during the forecast period 2018 to 2026 on account of rising prevalence of congestive heart failure and enhanced government funding in developing healthcare infrastructure. Moreover rise in medical tourism due to affordable treatment pertaining to heart complications drive the dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market growth in Asia Pacific region. Middle East & Africa and Latin America provide a tremendous business expansion opportunity by establishment of retail outlets of key players and capitalizing the untapped market in remote areas.

Pharmaceutical companies spearheading the dilated cardiomyopathy therapeutics market are Aastrom Biosciences, Capricor Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithkline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Kasiak Research Pvt. Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., MyoKardia, Pfizer, Inc., t2cure, GmbH, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, ZensunSci & Tech.

