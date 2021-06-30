Global Dental Consumables Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 26,319.1 Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Dental Consumables Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global dental consumables market was valued at US$ 14,908.1 Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 26,319.1 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Dental consumables are products which are widely used in dental practice for the treatment of dental complications such as tooth restoration, dental caries, abutment, root canal therapy and gingivitis. Dental care has undergone rapid change owing to the increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and enhanced research activities conducted to restore oral health. Endodontic, Orthodontic and Periodontic have developed in the last 2 decades due to factors such as increased consumption of sugary snacks, tobacco and alcohol. Strategic collaboration and mergers among major players have a positive influence on the dental consumables market growth. The limitations associated with dental consumables market are limited dental insurance coverage in comparison to general health and lack of awareness & apathy towards dental care in remote areas of developing nations.

Retain dental care essentials are dominating the products segment for dental consumables market. The factors responsible for the magnificent growth of retail dental care essentials are increasing public health awareness regarding oral health. Launch of innovative dentifrices containing fluoride and triclosan prevent the occurrence of dental caries and gingivitis. Rising prevalence of facial trauma and loss of teeth due to nutritional deficiencies has resulted in increasing demand for orthodontic surgical procedures in the elderly population. Dental implants will showcase impressive growth owing to the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry and technological innovation in dental care by launch of biocompatible and biodegradable dental biomaterials.

Browse the full report Dental Consumables Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/dental-consumables-market

North America is presently leading the regional segment for dental consumables market. Rising prevalence of dental deformities and increased access to well-developed dental facilities drive the dental consumable market growth in North America. Dental caries and gingivitis affects 90% of adults and schoolchildren in United States. American Dental Association (ADA) has implemented treatment guidelines for early diagnosing of oral cancer. Domicile of key players and enhanced funding by government healthcare agencies to promote oral health drive the dental consumables market growth in Europe. Asia Pacific will garner impressive growth during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 on account of increasing number of patients suffering with oral health complications. Excessive consumption of alcohol and chewing of tobacco has led to rise in oral lesion in the developing nations of Asia Pacific region. Rise in medical tourism and emergence of local players pioneering in production of dentifrices propel the market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Companies engaged in the production and sale of dental consumables are Dentsply Sirona, Nakanishi, Inc., GlaxoSmithkline Plc., Henry Schein, Inc., Young Innovations, Inc., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., Ultradent Products, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG., 3M Company, and Patterson Companies, Inc.

Key Market Movements:

• Increasing number of patients suffering with dental caries and other dental deformities worldwide

• Rising public health awareness and oral health prevention campaign promoted by government healthcare agencies

• Increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry and maxillofacial surgery to treat facial trauma and congenital orocranial deformities

The Global Dental Consumables Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Product (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the dental consumables market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for dental consumables?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the dental consumables market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global dental consumables market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the dental consumables market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com