Global Veterinary Radiography System Market Is Expected To Reach US$ xx Mn By 2026

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Veterinary Radiography System Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2018 – 2026,” the global veterinary radiography system market was valued at US$ xx Mn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ xx Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Veterinary radiography system is an important diagnostic technique used frequently in veterinary practice throughout the globe. Sedation is given while performing diagnosis to stable the animal and reduce its anxiety. Over the last 2 decades there has been a paradigm shift in animal imaging industry from conventional computed radiography to digital radiography. Medical device manufacturers are striving earnestly towards value addition by ensuring high shelf life of records, reduced image generation time and immediate interpretation. Digital images are transferred to remote locations by employing teleradiology. Pioneers such as Canon, Inc. and IDEXX Laboratories are developing digital radiography system that has excellent spatial resolution quality. Portable digital x-ray devices will be the latest trendsetter during the forecast period. Carestream Health is providing digital radiography systems which reduces the number of repeated x-rays taken for the same anatomical position and minimizes the time spent in routine maintenance.

Analog x-ray are conventional radiography devices which employs CR cassette for image generation. They are known for its low cost and high degree of robustness & reliability in diagnosing large companion animals such as equine and bovine cattle. In the near future the digital x-ray devices are going to completely replace analog x-ray devices. The inherent features associated with digital x-ray devices are short image process time, excellent data archiving platform, flat panel detectors and less labor intensive while operating the device.

Computed radiography systems are preferred by veterinarians owing to its inherent features such as software based evaluation & reporting, less exposure and processing time and reusable imaging plates. Digital radiography will showcase excellent growth during the forecast period on account of excellent shelf life of record and increasing demand for Digital Imaging and Communication in Medicine (DICOM) software.

In the present scenario North America is leading the veterinary radiography systems regional segment. Increasing number of animal diseases and infection and increasing awareness of preventive care in animals by American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) drive the market growth in North America. In Europe growing humanization and increased consideration of companion animals as family produces an inelastic demand for pet treatment and healthcare. Asia Pacific serves as a lucrative market on account of rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases and developing meat and dairy industry. Untapped market in remote areas of Latin America provides potential platform for key players to promote business expansion activity in the region.

The major players engaged in the manufacturing of radiography systems are Canon, Inc., Carestream Health, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Heska Corporation, IDEXX Laboratories, iM3/Durr Medical, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Vetel Diagnostics and VIDISCO.

Key Market Movements:

• Rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases

• Increasing adoption of companion animals and rising awareness of animal health

• Technological revolution from conventional film based x-ray devices to seamless, real time based high quality image producing digital radiography systems

The Global Veterinary Radiography System Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2016-2026 Base Year 2017 Forecast Period 2018-2026 Historical Year 2016 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Product (2016–2026; US$ Mn) By Technology (2016–2026; US$ Mn) Geography Segment (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the veterinary radiography system market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for veterinary radiography system?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the veterinary radiography system market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global veterinary radiography system market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the veterinary radiography system market worldwide?

