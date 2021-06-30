Industrial Salts Market Size, Share, Analysis on Emerging Growth Factors and Regional Forecast to 2027 | Reports And Data

Industrial Salts Market Size – USD 15.73 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trends – Growing usage in detergent & soap processing

The global industrial salts market is projected to reach a value of USD 24.14 Billion in 2027. Growing usage of industrial salts as a building block in the chemicals industry, major uplift in demand for industrial salts in detergent and soap and agro-chemical manufacturing, and rapidly increasing in deployment of wastewater and water treatment solutions in industrial & municipal sewage services are major factors driving market growth.

Rise in domestic production of dyes and chemical pigments is also supporting growth of the market. Also, rising consumption of pesticides, pharmaceutical drugs, and cosmetics in Asia Pacific and considerable rise in production base in countries such as China, Japan, and India is driving demand for industrial salts to a significant extent.

In addition, growing number of pharmaceutical industries and usage of industrial salts in the manufacture of drugs in APAC countries such as India, China, and Japan, and increasing growth in consumption of pesticides in the region is expected to contribute significantly to global market revenue and growth.

Key players in the market include Compass Minerals America Inc., K+S AG, China National salt Industry Co., Cargill, Inc., Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Tata Chemicals Ltd., Exportadora de Sal de C.V., Dominion Salt Ltd., Rio Tinto Group, and Morton Salt, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global industrial salts market on the basis of End-Use, Source, Product, and Region:

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027, Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Chemical Processing

De-icing

Oil & Gas

Water Treatment

Agriculture

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027, Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Brine

Salt Mines

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027, Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Rock Salt

Salt in Brine

Solar Salt

Vacuum Pan Salt

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027, Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Further key findings in the report

In February 2020, Stone Canyon Industries Holdings LLC announced its agreement of acquisition of business of Kissner Group Holdings LP, which is a industry-leading pure-play producer and supplier of salt in North America.

Considerable surge in demand for clean and safe water has been resulting in rising investments in water treatment facilities globally, hence driving overall market growth.

The solar salt segment accounted for largest revenue share of 42.6% in 2019, and is expected to register at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The higher market share accounted for by the solar salt segment is attributed to increasing focus and investments in wastewater treatment plant operations and facilities, and is resulting in increasing demand for solar salts for a varying range of applications – including for topping up brine tanks and water softeners – in these facilities.

The market in North America is projected to account for 27.2% revenue share in the global industrial salts market by 2027, owing to significantly high usage of industrial salts in de-icing and chemical processing applications.

