Emulsion Adhesives Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Development By 2028 | Reports And Data

The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as growing demand from consumers

Market Size – USD 15.63 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends-Emergence of lightweight vehicles

The emulsion adhesives market is expected to reach USD 23.57 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% according to a new report by Reports and Data. Emulsion adhesives utilize water, which makes them eco-friendly. It is permissible to use them at high densities, which drives to enhance drying performance. With the use of these adhesives, the thin-film coating is feasible, which is compatible with a wide range of additives, this leads to various design opportunities. Emulsion adhesives are mostly employed for porous materials. They have broad applications, including woodworking, packaging, furniture, paper working, and labeling, among others. However, these adhesives have low adhesion to the substrate, weak resistance to humidity and water, and poor transparency. Nevertheless, the market for emulsion adhesives is expanding rapidly due to its low cost and reliable operation.

The Key players in the Emulsion Adhesives Market include Wacker Chemie, Arkema (Bostik), Ashland Inc., DOW, Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Franklin International, Lord Corporation, Mapei S.P.A., 3M Company, Pidilite Industries Ltd.

APAC is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. Countries like India and China have developed as global manufacturing centers for construction, packaging, automobile, and several other sectors. The majority of manufacturing activities in the APAC countries will boost the demand for adhesive films for packaging. This is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the global market size over the estimated period. The massive population growth and the approving regulations set by various regional governments in APAC are anticipated to have a positive influence on the manufacturing industry.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Product, Application, Resin, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2018-2028)

Permanent

Removable

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2018-2028)

Paper & Packaging

Automotive & Transportation

Woodworking

Tapes & Labels

Others

Resin Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2018-2028)

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion

SBC Latex

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Square Meters; and Revenue, USD Billion ; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Further key findings from the report suggest

The application of these additives in paper and packaging accounts for the largest share of 29.3% of the market in 2018.

The acrylic polymer emulsion resin segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The removable product is expected to witness a higher CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Removable adhesives create a temporary bond that can be separated after months or years, without transmitting deposits. Removable adhesives are used in numerous applications such as retail gift labeling, surface protection, price marking labels, and window stickers.

An adhesive is required to maintain high initial adhesion to be removable; however, the peel intensity should be low and not increase over time so that the adhesive can be efficiently removed.

Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 – 2028

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Emulsion Adhesives Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Emulsion Adhesives Market Resin Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rise in demand for product from consumer

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for eco-friendly product

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent environmental regulations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Emulsion Adhesives Market By Resin Insights & Trends

5.1. Resin Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Acrylic Polymer Emulsion

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 – 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.3. Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 – 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.4. Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 – 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.5. SBC Latex

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 – 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2018 – 2028 (USD Billion) (Kilo Tons)

Continued…

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key revenue growth driving factors of the Emulsion Adhesives market over the forecast period?

Which are the prominent companies in the global Emulsion Adhesives market?

What are the technological advancements and product developments taking place in the Emulsion Adhesives market?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What are the key factors expected to restrain market growth over the forecast period?

What will the market size and growth rate for the Emulsion Adhesives market be during the forecast period?

