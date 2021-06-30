Masterbatch Market Outlook,Overview,Opportunities and Global Forecast to 2026

An increase in demand due to the replacement of metal by plastic in majority of the industries along with an increase in the use of plastic for automotive industry to reduce vehicle weight and thereby improve fuel efficiency are some of the key factors driving the market towards the different types of plastic.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Masterbatch Market was valued at USD 11 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 17.35 billion by the year 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%. Masterbatch is an additive for plastic used for either coloring plastics or imparting other properties to the plastic. It is a concentrated mixture of pigments or additives encapsulated during the heating process into a carrier resin which is then cooled and cut into granular shaped beads. It allows the processor to color raw polymer economically during the manufacturing process of the plastic. Various types of carrier polymers such as PA (Polyamide), PE (Polyethylene), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate), PP (Polypropylene) and PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride). These help in improving acceptance and dispersion of wide range of plastic additives and functional fillers. Master batches come in various types namely white, black, color and additive. It allows the processor to color raw polymer economically during the manufacturing process of the plastic. The production of Masterbatch takes place, mainly, in six steps: weighing, mixing, twin screw extruding, cutting and cooling, sieving and bagging.

Market Size: USD 11 Billion in 2018, Market Growth: CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends: Increase in scope of application and research and development

Masterbatches are already premixed compositions and thus, their use alleviates the issues with the additive or colorant clumping or insufficient dispersion. Masterbatches have had an increase in demand due to the replacement of metal by plastic in majority of the industries. This, has been the key driving factor for the market. However, in comparison to pure pigments, masterbatches require more storage space and their lead time is also longer. Another restraining factor of this market is the existence of stringent environmental regulations due to the non-biodegradability of plastic.

Key Players:

Clariant AG,

Schulman,

Ampacet,

Masterbatching Technologies LLP,

Coperion, Global Colors Ltd.,

Penn Colors and Plastiblends India Ltd.

Masterbatch Market segmentation by Types:

Black

White

Colour

Additive

Filler UV Optical Brightener Anti-oxidants



Masterbatch Market segmentation by Application:

Packaging

Building and Construction

Automotive

Consumer good

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings of the report suggest that

It is used to impart color and strengthen the properties of plastic. Masterbatch helps plastics improve a lot of physical properties such as toughness, flexural stiffness, adhesion, printability etc.

Several consumer goods manufacturers today are opting for attractive packaging to their products in order to attract customers. This has played in favor of the Masterbatch markets.

Masterbatches are available in solid forms as well as liquid forms.

In comparison to pure pigments, masterbatches require more storage space and have a longer lead time. This acts as one of the challenging factors.

Most companies, also, offer filler masterbatches which are further divided into several types as per their functionalities. For instance, UV masterbatches are filled with UV stabilizers and are used in products that are to be exposed in open sunlight. Such products include irrigation pipes, garden furniture, agriculture greenhouse films etc. Antioxidants masterbatch is used to protect polymers from degradation at high temperatures. Optical brightener Masterbatch is used to impart a final white brightness without any blue tone, as opposed to that of white type of masterbatch.

