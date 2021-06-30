Triacetin/Glyceral Triacetate Market Outlook,Overview ,Research Report | Industry Growth Rate, Size, Forecast to 2026

Market Size – USD 255.6 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.4%. Market Trends – FDA pproval and Expansion of F&B sector for Triacetin/Glyceral Triacetate market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Triacetin/Glyceral Triacetate Market was valued at USD 255.6 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 362.1 Million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.4%. Triacetin, also known as Glyceral triacetate, is a trimester of glycerol and acetic acid. It is an artificial chemical compound used in the varied application including tobacco industry, food additive, pharmaceutical products, fuel additive, humectant, and plasticizer and as a solvent. It is also known as triglyceride and 1, 2, 3-triacetoxypropane. The demand for the product is likely to be affected due to the raw material price variation / unstable costs. These raw materials include Ethly Acetate, Glycerol, Amyl Acetate, Acetic Acid Glacial and Dehydrolyzing Agent. Recently, on April 2018, FDA has approved the use of triacetin in the food industry as a flavouring agent and adjuvant and has been listed on the FDA Generally Regarded As Safe (GRAS) List.

High demand for tobacco industry and plasticizers, product launches, increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Triacetin market during forecast period.

The excellent properties of triacetin, such as its compatibility with natural and synthetic rubber and resistance to light, have increased its demand from the chemical industry. Due to the recently FDA approval to be used as food additives and even its high demand for plasticizer and humectant, so there’s an expansion of food and pharmaceutical sectors. The increasing use of triacetin in tobacco, food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other industries is driving the growth of the Triacetin/Glyceral Triacetate market across the globe.

Global Triacetin/Glyceral Triacetate Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook:

Plasticizer

Emulsifier

Solvent

Humectant

Others

End User:

Tobacco

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Triacetin market is fastest growing at a CAGR of 0% in Asia Pacific due the growing number of population and increased demand for triacetin for use in various end-use industries. Continuous R&D activities and increasing investments in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors by various governments and leading market players for the development of new products are also driving the growth of the triacetin market in the Asia Pacific region

Emulsifier is the second leading Product segment because triacetin is used as a flavour enhancer to enhance flavours as an emulsifier to promote emulsification, and is used in various food applications, including baked foods, dairy products, and others. It is widely used for its texturing, moisturizing, emulsifying, and stabilizing properties

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

According to British American Tobacco, there are an estimated one billion adult smokers worldwide. Growing consumption of cigarettes across the globe is driving the growth of the tobacco industry

In the pharmaceutical industry, triacetin is widely used as an antifungal agent and as a plasticizer for manufacturing capsules and capsule coatings. Drug development in the pharmaceutical industry and the benefits of medical, chemical, and biological research has propelled the growth of the pharmaceutical industry across the globe

Food grade segment is second largest segment value at USD 56.8 million due to food grade triacetin is used in various applications in the food & beverage industry, such as in baked foods, dairy products, confectionaries, and others in bubble gums or chewing gums. It is also used as a food additive in hard candy

North America is growing at a CAGR of 4.2% in the global Triacetin/Glyceral Triacetate market million owing to increasing need of capsules and tablets which is likely to drive the growth of the market

