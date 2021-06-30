Diazepam Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

Rising incidences of anxiety disorders, insomnia, & alcohol addiction, increasing investments on research & development, new product launches, increasing awareness for its safe application and various ongoing clinical trials are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Diazepam market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 982.8 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 3.4 %, Market Trends– Advancements in the drug delivery methods, increasing investments for new product development.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Diazepam market was valued at USD 982.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1.27 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4%. Diazepam is utilized to calm indications of anxiety and alcohol withdrawal. This medication is likewise utilized to treat certain seizure problems and help loosen up muscles or ease muscle spasm. It is a benzodiazepine, which is from the class of medications known as central nervous system (CNS) depressants, which are used for the purpose of slowing down the nervous system. However this medication is strictly available only at doctor’s prescription. It has applications in the management of anxiety disorders, alcohol withdrawal, muscle spasms (relaxant), insomnia, and other nervous system associated illnesses. It is also used for healing panic disorders, or as preoperative sedation and light anesthesia. Several clinical trials has been conducted to evaluate its potency & efficacy in pediatric, adult and geriatric population. The rising prevalence of anxiety disorder, insomnia, psychotic disorders and over consumption of alcohol are the primary factors that trigger the growth of this medication industry. However the increasing drug abuse incidences, stringent regulatory scenarios due to its tendency of people getting addictions and the side effects of diazepam will hamper the growth of diazepam market.

The most commonly used brand of diazepam is valium, which has received FDA approval for two formulations, 5mg/ml injection and 2, 5 and 10mg tablets. There are several other clinical trials of diazepam ongoing such as, for alcohol withdrawal using diazepam injectable solution, for treatment of febrile seizures, for low back pain, epilepsy associated sicknesses, and for some other illnesses associated with infertility, molar surgeries among others.

Anxiety disorders is one of the top mental health issues in Middle East countries, such as UAE. In a North American survey on mental disorders, it was revealed that one in five Americans has an undiagnosed anxiety disorder, making it one of the most common mental problems across the globe. Anxiety is also snowballing in different regions globally, due to work stress, social media and social gatherings. Anxiety and psychotic disorder are becoming common and there has been extensive research going on focusing on it.

The untapped potential of emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the market players involved in diazepam market. Moreover, the advancements in the field of therapeutics in order to intensify the accuracy and reliability is expected to boost the market growth during forecasting period. However, stringent regulations regarding approvals, side effects associated with diazepam treatment, withdrawal symptoms, drug-drug interactions, limited awareness about the disorder, lack of improved diagnosis, and technological advances and high research and development investment are the major factors restraining the market growth.

Furthermore, increasing investments on clinical trials for multiple applications of this drug, availability of research funds from private as well as public bodies, some improvements in the reimbursement scenario, and rising awareness about multiple uses, least side effects of this drug are among the key factors propelling the growth of Diazepam market.

The report focuses on the comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with detailed company profiles, market share, product portfolio, financial standings, market reach, global position, and strategic business expansion plans.

Some of the players profiled in the report are

Pfizer, F.Hoffmann-La Roche, Mylan, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Roche, Merck KGaA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Bausch Health, AbbVie, Mayne Pharma, and Vintage Pharms., collectively constituting a competitive market.

The report sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others. It also discusses in detail the technological advancements, product developments, and research and development activities of each key company.

Further the report segments the Diazepam market on the basis of product types, applications, end-uses, and regions. The report discusses in detail the key factors influencing revenue growth of the segments and market growth in key regions. It also discusses economic growth, technological advancement, and presence of key players in each major geographical region.

Form of Medication Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Oral Solution

Rectal Gel

Injection

Tablet 2 mg 5 mg 10mg



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Anxiety Disorders

Alcohol Withdrawal

Muscle Spasms

Seizures

Sedation

Insomnia

End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Geriatric

Pediatric

Adults

Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in the Report:

Key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and research and development scenario

Analysis of micro- and macro-economic factors and regulatory framework

In-depth evaluation of factors such as cost, capacity, rates of production and consumption, gross revenue, profit margin, demand and supply ratio, import/export, market share, market size, and market trends

SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape

Strategic recommendations to established market players and new entrants to overcome limitations and entry-level barriers in the global market landscape

Analysis of market drivers, restraints, challenges, limitations, threats, growth prospects and opportunities

