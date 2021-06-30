Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) Market Size, Trends, SWOT, PEST, Porter’s Analysis, For 2027

The global pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) market is expected to reach USD 15.59 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives from the packaging industry is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Proper packaging is essential to ascertain that delivered products reached its destination in the same condition when it was packed, and a suitable alternative to achieve the desired purpose is pressure-sensitive adhesives. Pressure-sensitive adhesives ensure that the packaging stays in place and allows for faster packaging of products as it does not require heat at the time of application, as well as it does not block any branding or logos on the packaging, thereby maintaining brand awareness. Besides, it is safer than glue sticks.

Pressure-sensitive adhesives used in electrical & electronics industry are vital to the design of numerous electrical and electronic components. Electrically conductive pressure-sensitive adhesive is used primarily for the production of electrically conductive apes comprising of backing and adhesive that incorporates usual PSA features with exceptional electrical properties. Moreover, these adhesives are designed to endure the electrical component production process and the functional necessities of the end-use application that, in several situations, may involve high-temperature operations.

COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the chemicals & materials industry. Demand for chemicals is suffering severe shocks across various end-use markets, worldwide supply chains are upset, and the competitive order of manufacturers/producers has witnessed a change. The shortage of demand has fast-tracked the global chemical sector into an oversupply situation. The automotive and consumer product sectors are among the hardest hit end-markets, with the need for chemicals experiencing a considerable fall in demand. Further, with the disruption of the supply chain, chemical companies have commenced to partly ramp up or relocate the manufacturing of critical chemical supplies.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product type, tapes contributed to the largest market share in 2019. These tapes relatively thin, flexible products with single or double-sided coating. PSA tapes offer various benefits, including bonding of dissimilar materials without mismatch concerns, the offering of noise reduction and vibration dampening, elimination of the need for a surface refinishing, and reduction of assembly time.

By composition, acrylic held the largest market share in 2019. Adhesives produced with acrylic polymers normally have better durability and improved resistance to solvents and harsh conditions. Acrylic adhesives normally form a stronger bond as compared to traditional rubber adhesive and have the ability to withstand higher temperatures.

By technology, solvent-based PSA is expected to grow at a rate of 3.4% in the forecast period. Solvent-based adhesive formulations normally provide the highest performance, but converters, coaters, and end-users are switching to other PSA technology owing to the possession of heavily regulated VOCs solvent-based PSA, along with a higher carbon footprint.

By industry vertical, the healthcare industry is likely to grow at a rate of 4.0% in the forecast period. The pressure-sensitive adhesives are used in transdermal applications and provide ease in devising transdermal drug delivery systems via enhanced physical stability. The ability of silicone pressure-sensitive adhesives to stick bandages without upsetting the wound bed upon removal has resulted in wide adoption of silicone adhesive technology.

The market in the Asia Pacific dominated the market share in 2019 and is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 4.4% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the PAC region is owing to the rapid urbanization and the growing demand from the packaging, electronics, and the automotive industries from the countries, including China, India, and South Korea, among others. The pressure-sensitive adhesives market in India is likely to grow at a significant rate, owing to its increased usage with the shrink-wrap labels and transparent labels for FMCG manufacturers.

Key participants include Ashland Inc., 3M Company, Dow Chemical Company, Arkema Group, Avery Dennison Corporation, Sika AG, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, H.B. Fuller, Scapa Group PLC, and Franklin Adhesives & Polymers, among others.

In January 2019, Ashland Inc. launched Aroset™ Gentle 700, an innovative medical pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA). Aroset™ Gentle 700 PSA has been developed for use in the medical sector and is skin-friendly with better breathability and allows for minimal pain upon removal.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) market on the basis of product type, composition, technology, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Tapes

Labels

Films

Others

Composition Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Acrylic

Rubber

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Silicone

Polyurethane

Others

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Water-Based

Radiation Cured

Solvent-Based

Hot Melt

Industry Vertical Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Automotive

Healthcare

Building & Construction

Others

