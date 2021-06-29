In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2027

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing market was valued at USD 7.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 14.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.1 %. The opposition to animal testing, innovative advancements, and expanding R&D consumption to distinguish toxicity at the beginning phase during drug improvement are the essential development factors for this industry. The expanding focus of the pharmaceutical and cosmetics products enterprises on utilizing in-vitro strategies for product testing alongside the growth in silico techniques for prescient toxicology contemplates are required to offer enormous opportunities for players in this market.

The widening horizon of high-throughput screening (HTS) strategies has urged drug makers to embrace these practical and time-effective procedures for toxicological assessment. For example, in October 2019, the HTS information from the ToxCast program, started by the U.S. EPA to assess the toxic capability of synthetic compounds, was used for the risk evaluation of food contact materials an assessment system called RISK 21.

The In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing market. The global In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing Market and profiled in the report are:

Covance, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Merck KGaA, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Catalent, Inc., Cyprotex, QIAGEN N.V., Promega Corporation, and Gentronix Limited.

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing market on the basis of products & services, technologies, methods, end point, end-use, and region:

Products and Services Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Assays Bacterial Toxicity Assays Enzyme Toxicity Assays Cell Based Elisa and Western Blots Tissue Culture Assays Receptor Binding Assays Other Assays

Reagents and Labwares

Equipment

Services

Software

Consumables

Technology Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cell Culture

Toxicogenomics

High-throughput

OMICS

Methods Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cellular Assays

In-Silico

Ex-Vivo

Biochemical Assays

End Point Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)

ADME

Cytotoxicity

Genotoxicity

Occular Toxicity

Organ Toxicity

Photo Toxicity

Dermal Toxicity

Skin Irritation, Corrosion, Sensitization

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue in USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Diagnostics

Chemicals Industry

Cosmetics and Household Products

Food Industry

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

