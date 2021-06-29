The Social TV Market is Driven by the Growing Need to Provide Personalized Viewing

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Social TV Market (Technologies & Platform (Social EPG/Content Discovery, AD Production, AD Serving Platforms, Social Curation & Syndication, General Social Analytics, Content Detection Matching, Meta Data Supplies, Social TV Analytics, Sharing Technologies, Others); Application (Social Gaming/Interaction, Social Rewards, Social Discussions, Social Check-In, Remote Control Application, Specific Social Networking)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the Social TV Market is set to grow with a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The social TV market is driven by growing need among the entertainment companies to provide the personalized TV viewing experience. The TV companies are leveraging on the advance technologies to provide the better customer experience. The TV companies are integrating the social media into their own platforms to engage customers more effectively. Furthermore, the social media companies are also venturing aggressively into the space to carter the growing demand of the market.

The increasing internet penetration across the globe is estimated to drive the growth of the social TV market. Over the past decade, the internet penetration has increased significantly. The growing adoption of the smartphones along with the declining data rate is encouraging the use of internet. This is driving the use of social media platforms among the internet users, which in turn is encouraging the organization to collaborate with the social media companies to extract consumer behavior.

The Social TV Market is segmented based on the applications into social gaming/interaction, social rewards, social discussions, social check-in, remote control application, and specific social networking. The social gaming/interaction accounted for majority share of over 35% in 2018. The market growth is credited to the rising need among the broadcaster to engage customer in better manner. On the other hand, social discussions segment is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific’s Social TV Market is anticipated to grow considerably at a CAGR of more than 16% over the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing internet penetration across the region. The declining data rate in the region is further accelerating the adoption of the internet services. Moreover, the growing adoption of the social media platforms in the region is accelerating the market growth.

The prominent vendors of the Social TV Market are Apple TV, Airtime, Bluefin Labs, ConnecTV, BOXEE, DIJIT, GetGlue, Facebook, Trendrr TV, Google Inc., Ooyala, Grace Note, Roku, Snappy TV, Rovi, Social Guide, and TellyBug.

The Global Social TV Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Million Segmentation By Technologies & Platform Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Vehicle (2019–2027; US$ Mn) By Geography Segment (2019–2027; US$ Mn)

