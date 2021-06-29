IBM Bluemix Services Market Is Driven By Rising Growth Of Cloud Based Services

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global IBM Bluemix Services Market (Solution (DevOps, Web and Application Services, Analytics, Mobile , IoT, and Others); Deployment (Public, Dedicated, Private); Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises); End-User (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail Government, Media & Entertainment, and Others)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis,2019 – 2027”, the overall IBM Bluemix services market worldwide is expected to register a market value of US$ 40.45 Bn by 2027 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 26.1% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The increasing requirement of in the cloud computing, storage and real-time services is expected to drive the market. Bluemix is the IBM open cloud platform that is used to provide IBM software for integration, security, transactions, and other key functions, to mobile and web developers. There are various features which are offered by the IBM Bluemix which includes high processing power to deliver app changes continuously, real-time availability of data, and others.

Based on end-user, the IBM Bluemix Services market has been segmented as BFSI, IT & Telecom, healthcare, retail, government, media & entertainment and others. The BFSI segments are the dominating segment in 2018 with a market share of more than 25.0% and are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing demand for real-time solutions. Additionally, these services and solutions also enhances the workflow and allows the user to access various tools place on the cloud. These factors are driving the segment.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the IBM Bluemix services market due to increasing awareness among the individuals related to platform as a service benefits. Moreover, the rising number of software developing companies, software developers and testing engineers in the region are increasing which is also driving the market as these services provides various solutions for improving the workflow and increase the productivity of the overall project. China accounts the largest market share based on countries for the Asia-Pacific region.

Some of the prominent players operating in the IBM Bluemix services are Infosys Limited, Tata Consultancy Limited, Capgemini, Datamato Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Prolifics, Inc., DXC Technologies Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, Perficient Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC., Amazon Web Services, Salesforce.com Inc., and Wipro Limited.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/ibm-bluemix-services-market

The Global IBM Bluemix Services Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Solutions Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Organizations Size Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Deployment Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By End-Users Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

