The Virtual PBX Market Is Driven By The Increasing Globalization

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Virtual PBX Market (Component (Solution, Service); Services (Bandwidth Management and Optimization, Compliance Management Services, Configuration and Change Management, Emergency Call Routing Services, Network Traffic Management, Online Charging Services, Protocol Management Services, Virtual Assistance and Support, Virtual Deployment and Setup); Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs); Application (BFSI, Education, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Others)) Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the virtual PBX market is set to grow with a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The virtual PBX market is driven by the rapid globalization among the organizations. As the trade agreements among the countries are increasing and the laws and regulations for the entry of foreign companies are becoming more convenient, the organizations are exploring new geographies to expand their business. As a result, the need to establish a unified communication system for effective collaboration among the employees rises. This is driving the demand for the virtual PBX solutions among the organizations.

The growing need among the organization to reduce the cost of operations is also accelerating the adoption of the virtual PBX solutions. As the pressure to reduce the cost of operations is increasing, the organizations are shifting towards advance cost effective solutions to reduce the total cost of ownership. Virtual PBX enables the organization to significantly reduce the cost by eliminating the hardware cost and offering pay as you use model. Furthermore, the scalability and flexibility offered by the virtual PBX solutions also augments their demand among the organizations.

The virtual PBX market is bifurcated based on the application into the BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, government, education, manufacturing, healthcare and other industry sectors. IT & telecom is estimated to account for majority market share of over 30% in the virtual PBX market due to the increasing digitalization among the industry. On the other hand, healthcare sector is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the rising need among the healthcare institutes to enhance employee collaboration and provide unified communication solutions.

Asia Pacific’s virtual PBX market is estimated to grow considerably at a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period due to the increasing digitalization among the industry verticals in the region. The growing demand for video conferencing solution along with other unified communication solutions among the SMEs in the region also acts a major driver for the growth of the market.

The prominent players of the virtual PBX market are 8×8 Inc, 3CX Ltd, AT&T Inc, BT GROUP PLC, Avaya, Bullseye Telecom, Cisco Systems, CenturyLink Inc, Comcast Business Services, Digium, Datavo, Ozonetel Communications Pvt Ltd, Interglobe Communications, Mitel Networks Corporation, MegaPath, Nexge Technologies Ltd, NovoLink Communications Inc, Nextiva Inc, OneConnect Inc, and Polycom Inc.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/virtual-pbx-market

The Global Virtual PBX Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Component Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Services Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Enterprise Size Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Application Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the virtual pbx market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for virtual pbx?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the virtual pbx market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global virtual pbx market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the virtual pbx market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com