Power Distribution Unit Market To Grow At 5.90% CAGR During The Forecast Period From 2019- 2027

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Power Distribution Unit Market ((Type- Metered, Switched, Monitored, Automatic Transfer Switch, Hot Swap, Dual Circuit and Basic), (Phase- Single Phase and Three Phase), (Power Rating- Up to 120 V, 120- 240 V, 240- 400 V and Above 400 V), (End-user- Telecom & It, BFSI, Healthcare, Energy, Manufacturing & Processing Industry, Government & Defense and Automotive) Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the overall power distribution unit market worldwide was valued at US$ 2.24 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Growing number of data centers and rising demand for power efficient solutions are driving the power distribution unit market globally. For supplying the electric power to computers and other equipment in data centers power distribution units are designed. Rising concerns for continuous power supply, for reduction of energy losses and for uninterrupted business operations, the power distribution units are in demand. To follow environmental norms and to decrease the effect of carbon emissions the demand for power distribution units is increasing. Power distribution units have various benefits such as capacity planning, real time data collection, remote monitoring and others are also driving the market growth. Therefore, we expect that the power distribution unit market will show significant growth during the forecast period 2019-2027.

Based on phase, the power distribution unit market is segmented into single phase and three phase. In 2018, the three phase segment was the largest revenue contributor. Three phase segment has more than 50% of the revenue contributor in the same year. Three phase segment has its dominance due to maximum use of three phase power distribution units at data centers. Three phase power distribution units have various benefits such as low cost, less installation time, load simplifies, and others. Further, due to aforementioned benefits the three phase power distribution units are highly used in data centers. Thus, we expect that three phase segment will continue its dominance in the power distribution unit market during the forecast period.

Based on the geography, North America dominates the power distribution unit market in 2018 backed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America contributes around 40% of the revenue share in the same year. North America has its dominance due to growing demand of data centers in the region. High investment on the IT industry is one of the major reasons for North America dominance. The U.S. was the largest contributor in the region with more than 80% of the revenue share. As a result of aforementioned factors, we presume that North America region will continue its dominance in the power distribution unit market throughout the forecast period.

Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., CyberPower Systems, Inc., Tripp Lite, Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., Enlogic Systems LLC, Legrand SA Hewlett Packard Enterprise among others.

