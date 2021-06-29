Facilities Management Market Is Driven By Rising Growth Of Online Transactions Globally

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Facilities management Market (Solution (Integrated Workplace, Management System, Building Information Modeling, Facility Operations and Security Management, Facility Environment Management, and Facility Property Management); Services (Deployment and Integration, Consulting, Auditing and Quality Assessment, Support and Maintenance); Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise); Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises); Verticals (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction, and Others)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis,2019 – 2027”,the overall facilities management market worldwide is had registered a market value of US$ 33.60 Bn in 2018 and is set to grow with a CAGR of 13.60 % during the forecast period.

Market Insights

Facility management (FM) is defined as a combination of management methods and techniques for various business for building management, infrastructure management and also the means of overall management of the work environment within an organization. Thus the management improves the productivity and reduces the operational cost. Urbanization has led to rapid spend on the infrastructure which is considered as one of the major factor driving the market growth. Additionally, the rising energy efficient facilities and optimization of the process is also contributing in the growth of the market.

Based on end-user, the facilities management market has been segmented as BFSI, IT and Telecom, government, healthcare, education, retail, energy and utilities, manufacturing, construction, and others. The BFSI segments are the dominating segment in 2018 with a market share of more than 22.0% and are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The BFSI segment maintains various facilities across a country, region or globally to serve the customer with proper service. To maintain a proper service the facilities management plays an essential role by managing the maintenance, investments and others.

Europe held the second largest market share in the facilities management market. The region is expected to grow with a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of various industries and business in the region such as BFSI, manufacturing units, IT & Telecommunication, construction and others are expected to drive the market in the region. Additionally, the increasing awareness about the benefits of facilities management is also fuelling in the growth of the market. Based on countries, Germany accounts the largest market share in the region due to presence of automotive industry, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and electronic companies in the country supports in driving the facilities management market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the facilities management market include CA Technologies, Archibus Inc., FM System Inc., iOffice Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Planon Corporation, Satnav Technologies, Indus Systems, Trimble Navigation Ltd, and Autodesk Inc.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/facilities-management-market

The Global Facilities management Market is Segmented into:

ATTRIBUTE DETAILS Research Period 2017-2027 Base Year 2018 Forecast Period 2019-2027 Historical Year 2017 Unit USD Billion Segmentation By Solutions Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Services Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Organizations Size Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Deployment Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By End-Users Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn) By Geography Segment (2017–2027; US$ Bn)

*Complete segmentation list is on report page

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the facilities management market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for facilities management?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the facilities management market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global facilities management market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the facilities management market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com