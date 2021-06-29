The Manufacturing Operation Management Software Market is Driven by the Supportive Government Initiatives to Promote Automation

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Global Manufacturing Operation Management Software Market (Component (Solution [On-Premise], Service [Professional, Managed]); Functionality (Inventory Management, Labor Management, Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Process and Production Intelligence, Quality Process Management, Others); Application (Automotive, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods, Aerospace, Industrial Equipment, Others)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027”, the manufacturing operation management software market is set to grow with a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Market Insights

The manufacturing operation management software market is driven by the supportive government initiatives across the globe to promote the adoption of the automation and Industry 4.0 revolution across the manufacturing sector. For instance, Germany’s government announces its smart factory concept to drive the adoption of the advance technologies across the industry sector. Recently, in 2019, the Indian government also announced its Udyog Bharat 4.0 initiative to drive the digitalization across the manufacturing sector. This is acting as a major factor to drive the demand for the manufacturing operation management software.

The manufacturing operation management software market is categorized based on the application into the Automotive, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Consumer Goods, Aerospace, Industrial Equipment, Others. Automotive sector is estimated to account for more than 25% share in the manufacturing operation management software market. The market growth is credited to the large scale adoption of automation across the aerospace sector. The aviation industry is swiftly moving toward digitalization to enhance the operational and business efficiency. On the other hand, automotive sector is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Europe’s manufacturing operation management software market is estimated to grow considerably during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of the industry 4.0 revolution in the region. The industry 4.0 revolution in the region is promoted by the government across the region to accelerate the digitalization among the industries. The governments are investing heavily in driving the digitalization among the market players. For instance, in 2017, the European Union announced the investment of about USD 100 million to fund the IoT pilots. Similarly, the governments in European Union are constantly working towards spreading awareness about the digitalization across the manufacturing sector.

The major vendors in the manufacturing operation management software market ABB Ltd., Critical Manufacturing, Dassault Systemes, Emerson Electrical Co., Epicor Software Corporation, Aegis Industrial Software Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., iBASEt, Invensys PLC, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, and Siemens AG.

